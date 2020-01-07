The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Jan. 13-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, fruit salad
TUESDAY – Chicken planks with gravy, red beans and rice, sliced cucumbers, fruit gelatin
WEDNESDAY – Pot roast with brown gravy, new potatoes, carrots, dessert
THURSDAY – King Ranch chicken, pinto beans, tortilla chips, green salad, Mexican bread pudding
FRIDAY – Ham and spinach casserole, sweet potatoes, cucumber and tomato salad, carrot cake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.