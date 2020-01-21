The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Jan. 27-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, baked squash, cucumber and tomato salad, salted caramel pecan bars
TUESDAY – Chili con carne with onion and cheddar garnish, white rice, zucchini and corn salad, fruited gelatin
WEDNESDAY – Garlic stuffed chicken, potatoes au gratin, green salad, oatmeal cookie
THURSDAY – Beef stew, cornbread, broccoli and raisin salad, apple cobbler
FRIDAY – Chicken Alfredo pasta, roasted vegetables, garlic bread, sliced peach and blueberry cup
