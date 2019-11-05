The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 11-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Closed for Veterans Day
TUESDAY – Jamaican jerk pork loin, white rice, sauteed cabbage, chocolate cake
WEDNESDAY – Meatloaf and gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, banana pudding with wafers
THURSDAY – Chicken Parmesan bake, Italian mixed vegetables, fruit salsa, applesauce cake
FRIDAY – Arroz con pollo, pinto beans, stir-fry vegetables, corn tortilla, vanilla pudding
