The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 7-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Pork stir-fry, ramen noodles, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie
TUESDAY – Soft beef taco, lettuce and tomato, calabaza squash, pinto beans, orange
WEDNESDAY – Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, egg roll, sauteed cabbage, peach and strawberry cup
THURSDAY – Beef and barley mushroom casserole, roasted carrots, carrot cake
FRIDAY – Salmon patty with cream sauce, white rice, green beans, crackers, banana pudding with wafers
