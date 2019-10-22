The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, carrots and celery, fruit
TUESDAY – Chicken ratatouille, buttered rotini, rice pudding
WEDNESDAY – Beef and bean burrito, stewed okra and tomatoes, Spanish rice, fruit cup
THURSDAY – Crispy oven-fried chicken, roasted potato, green salad, lemon cream pie
FRIDAY – Italian chicken soup, green salad, blonde brownie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.