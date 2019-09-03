The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Sept. 9-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Ground beef and Spanish rice, fiesta corn, pinto beans, chocolate cake
TUESDAY – Turkey sandwich on wheat with lettuce and tomato, fruit, Sun Chips, gingerbread square
WEDNESDAY – Chili cheese dog, potato chips, green salad, Rice Krispie Treat
THURSDAY – Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit
FRIDAY – Pasta Alfredo with ham, oven-roasted asparagus, candied sweet potatoes, vanilla pudding
