The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Sept. 2-6. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY – Roasted chicken, cornbread dressing, zucchini, fresh fruit cup
WEDNESDAY – Beef and vegetable casserole, black-eyed peas, cherry gelatin
THURSDAY – Panko-crusted fish filet, baked broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots, green salad, chocolate chip cookie
FRIDAY – Chopped beef steak with mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, sauteed greens, peach slices
