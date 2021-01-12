The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Jan. 18-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY: Pulled pork chili and beans, broccoli salad, honey butter cornbread
WEDNESDAY: Chicken crispitos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mixed berry cobbler
THURSDAY: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, rainbow vegetables, pudding swirl
FRIDAY: Baked tilapia, macaroni and cheese, sugar snap peas, sugar cookie
