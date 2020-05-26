Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.”
Never before in our nation’s history has this been more true. COVID-19 has touched almost every aspect of our lives, and, if you listen to and believe the never-ending cycle of bad news that fills our televisions, then you have likely heard that there could be shortages of food in the coming months.
I am not sure whether this is true or just media hype, but because it has been on my mind, I have recently made some changes to my grocery shopping habits, favoring local producers over big box stores.
One of my first adventures led me to Nelson Pecan Farm, 2877 N. Farm-to-Market Road 444, in Inez, not too far from where I live. To keep everyone safe, they are open by appointment only and they limit one person in their farm store front at a time, which gave me plenty of time to peruse their offerings and lots of time to chat with the sweet owners.
My own quarantine garden is growing but is a bit behind because I planted it late in the season, so when I wheeled into Nelson’s, I had tomatoes and squash on my mind.
When I left, my bag contained that and much more. I picked up some green tomatoes to fry, some beautiful blackberries, Asian cucumbers that have little to no cucurbitacin, house made granola, and even some fresh local honey.
I plan to make my trek to Nelson’s a biweekly event from now on, even after my garden starts producing in earnest because I didn’t think to plant honey, granola or jelly this year.
I have visited some and am looking forward to going to more of our local growers and producers in the coming weeks and sharing all my new finds with you.
Last Sunday, my mother Sherry and I headed to Houston to celebrate a belated Mother’s Day with my daughter Caroline.
Caroline became a full-time bonus Mom to a now 10-year-old son when she got married a few years ago and, like many of you, the cancellation of school combined with the quarantine has put her through her paces.
To give us all a much needed break, we decided to meet at Bellagreen at City Centre for a leisurely lunch.
Bellagreen, which was open at 25% capacity, is an American bistro that prides itself on the certified green use of all natural, organic, hormone- and preservative-free ingredients.
For us, it was the perfect place for our first real outing because it allowed us to sit outside, observe social distancing and enjoy a meal made and, more importantly, cleaned up by someone else.
In the past on a sunny Sunday afternoon, the outdoor tables at all the restaurants surrounding the green space, that is the heart of City Centre, would have been full and the open area would have been teeming with kids of all ages running and playing. This time was different.
As we lunched and chatted a pleasant breeze blew, the sun shone on our shoulders and I could almost feel life slowly getting back to normal.
When we had our fill of food, conversation and sunshine, we made the quick trip to Caroline’s home in Katy, where we exchanged gifts and snacked on lemon blackberry swirl cheesecake bars I made using my haul from Nelson’s. They were the perfect end to a sweet, sweet visit.
