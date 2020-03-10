March is National Nutrition Month. With 2020 underway, now is a good time to check in with our New Year’s resolutions and spring into action by eating right.
During March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics invites everyone to focus on making smart food choices and developing healthy eating and exercise habits. In other terms know what you are eating, cut out mindless eating and get moving.
Here are some goals to munch on:
- Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day. Include healthy foods from all food groups. Eat the colors of the rainbow, literally. If you look at your plate and it appears mostly beige, add in some color with a variety of fruits and vegetables.
- Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. This cannot be stressed enough. Water is best but unsweetened beverages can work in moderation.
- Practice portion control. This is easier said than done. If you find yourself out at a restaurant and you know the portion size can feed a family, put half (or more) in a to-go box before you begin eating. Listen to your body and stop when you have had sufficient.
- Take the time to enjoy your food. Use mealtime as a time for gathering and enjoy the food and the company of others. Try discussing the different flavors in the food with your family and get children involved.
- Plan your meals each week. Use a grocery list to shop for healthful foods and aim to try one new fruit or vegetable a week.
- Practice healthful eating at school, work, and home. Pack a lunch that you would be proud to show off. Notice if you feel energized after eating lunch, and if not then switch up your food choices the next day.
- Challenge yourself to eat healthy while traveling. Enjoy trying new foods while eating out but create a balance by including salads and lighter meals to stay on track.
- Learn skills to create tasty meals. Keep healthy ingredients on hand. Refrain from buying the junk food you are trying not to eat. Keep a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables ready to eat in the fridge for easy snack alternatives.
- Practice proper food safety at home. Wash your hands before preparing any food. Share meals together as a family. Set a goal to eat as a family at least two to fives times per week.
Good nutrition does not have to be overwhelming. Small goals and changes can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Regular physical activity is just as important as smart eating. Encourage yourself to get out there and get moving. For more healthy tips, visit eatright.org.
Food is medicine. So eat right, bite by bite.
