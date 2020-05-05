Farmers and ranchers are experiencing near record low livestock prices while consumers are seeing extremely high meat prices. The specter of meat shortages in some areas seems to be increasingly real.
I am not a vegetarian but for several years I have been reducing my meat consumption, and I know that many of you have been on a similar path.
So whether you’re looking for ideas for meatless Mondays, or maybe looking for ways to incorporate more vegetables and grains into your diet, or even if you just want to try something a little different, I hope to provide some ideas for you.
Tacos are a favorite. Even your most committed carnivore will find something to like in these.
Begin by making some quick pickled onions. This only takes about 30 minutes and they will keep for two or three weeks in the refrigerator. I like to use red onions for this and slice them thinly about 1/8 of an inch or less. I use a mandolin, but you can also use your favorite chef’s knife. Pack the slices into a pint jar and prepare the pickling liquid. Bring ½ cup water, ¼ cup cider vinegar, ¼ cup distilled vinegar, 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes and about a tablespoon of agave nectar (you can also use honey or maple syrup) to a slow simmer. Pour the warm liquid over the onions. You may need to use a butter knife or spoon to make sure the liquid covers all the onions. Let cool for about 30 minutes and the onions are ready for use.
For a little more crunch, slice the onions a little thicker. The thicker slices will need to rest overnight before they are ready to use. These quick pickled onions are great not only in tacos but in burritos, on nachos and veggie burgers. Truth be told they are wonderful on a real old-fashioned burger.
While the onions are resting, let’s make some refried beans. This is easy and they taste so much better than those canned refried beans you may have tried. Sauté ½ cup of finely chopped onions in about a tablespoon of olive oil. It is important to fully soften the onions. We are not looking for crunch, we want the onions to be nicely colored. Stir in a couple of cloves of pressed garlic, a little salt, ½ teaspoon of chili powder, and ¼ teaspoon ground cumin. Stir constantly for about 30 seconds.
Drain and rinse two 15-ounce cans of pinto beans. Add the beans along with about ½ cup water to the onion mixture. Stir, cover and cook over medium heat for about five to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, uncover, and mash the beans to your desired consistency. I use an old potato masher, but it’s just as easy with the back of a fork. Continue to cook the beans for another three or four minutes. Remove from heat and stir in a couple of tablespoons of chopped cilantro and a tablespoon of fresh lime juice. If the beans seem a little dry, stir in a splash of water and cover until you are ready to serve. These are great in tacos, burritos, chalupas and as a side dish.
Now we need a creamy avocado sauce. In a previous column, I wrote about making guacamole in a molcajete. I am so glad that so many people have gotten this indispensable tool. Today though, we will make a creamy avocado sauce in your food processor. Take two ripe avocados, halved, pitted and scooped from their peel, and add to the bowl of your food processor along with ½ cup of coarsely chopped cilantro (stems are OK for this) about 1/3 cup of lime juice, a small jalapeno or serrano that has been roughly chopped, a couple tablespoons of water and a little salt. Process until smooth. Adjust the thickness to your preference by adding water a tablespoon at a time. This will keep for three or four days in the refrigerator, covered. It won’t discolor because of the lime juice. This is delicious on anything.
Quick pickled onions, refried beans, and creamy avocado sauce are the foundation for these vegetarian soft tacos. You need some tortillas, either corn or flour. These need to be warmed either over an open flame or in a dry cast iron skillet. If you are looking for gluten-free, make sure to use corn tortillas that are made without the addition of flour.
Condiments are also nice.
I like finely shredded cabbage for a little crunch, some diced tomatoes, finely chopped jalapenos, queso fresca or cotija cheese (omit the cheese if you are going vegan) and some salsa verde.
I hope you give this a try. The individual ingredients can be used in many, many ways. Have fun with them and be safe.
