Rotary International was founded in Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905, by Paul Harris, an attorney, as a service and fellowship club for professionals. Rotary derives its name from the clubs early practice of rotating meetings between members’ places of business.
When, in 1910, a club was chartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Rotary went international. In 1979, Rotary International set about the task of wiping polio from the face of the Earth, and to date, has nearly succeeded. Rotary came to Edna in May 1958, and since that day, they have worked to maintain the Rotary ideal of “Service above Self.”
The Edna Rotary Club hosts a Valentine’s Social as their single largest fundraiser. From that one night, scholarships are given, the Interact Clubs are supported, baseball teams are sponsored, water wells are built in Honduras, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards are given and so much more. It is amazing what can be accomplished by a small group of volunteers dedicated to making our world a better place.
Last Saturday, I attended the social for the first time in several years and had an absolute blast. I was planning to go solo, but as luck would have it, my gal pal Kim happened to be out of town so she gamely agreed to loan me her sweet husband, B.J., as my date, which was just perfect.
I spent many years as a Rotarian, and attending the social as a guest is a much different experience. Unless you have worked on this event, it is hard to understand the amount of work that goes into putting on a fundraiser of this size and scale. The club members are not professional event planners or caterers, they are retirees, working mothers, bankers, teachers, Realtors, newspaper editors and everything in between who come together to host one of the most elegant events in Jackson County. And they raise an astonishing amount of money to boot.
The County Services building was transformed, glowing with romantic candlelight, filled flowers and familiar faces, it made for a night to remember. This year the club shortened the live auction, included a fun bucket raffle and also, for the first time in a long time, had a fantastic live band. It was obvious the community was excited about the changes to the event because for the first time in recent memory, the event completely sold out in advance.
I look forward the Valentine’s Social every year; I love to get dressed up, eating great food, dancing and, of course, “shopping” at the auction. This year at the auction, I treated myself to the delivery of a floral arrangement once a month for the next year, and I am so excited. Sometimes, a lady needs to be her very own Valentine. Mark your calendars now for Feb. 13, 2021, so you can be sure to get a ticket. You will be glad you did.
Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but you can still surprise someone you love with these delicious cinnamon red velvet brownies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.