There’s no doubt about it; the state of our world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting stay-at-home recommendations is impacting each of our homes and families. Job losses or reductions, working from home and distance learning all create a strain on food budgets as more meals are being eaten at home.
When this happens, what can we do to provide enough meals to feed our families?
The first step in planning meals on a budget is to take a thorough inventory of what you already have. Start with your refrigerator, as it contains perishables.
Next, move on to the freezer, and last, itemize the items in your pantry.
When you have a complete list, look for items that can be paired. You may be surprised at what you already have on hand. If you’re not creative in the kitchen and need help putting together ideas, there are several apps to help pull recipes based on what you already have in your inventory. SuperCook, Allrecipes, BigOven and Tasty are just a few.
After your inventory, you’ll need a grocery list. Planning your menu and sticking to it will save money and keep your shopping trip short. You can make a paper list or utilize technology here, as well; grocery store apps such as AnyList and Grocery List with Sync will categorize your list so you can find the items more quickly or share it with another person. The AnyList app also stores recipes.
As tempting as it may be to stock up on treats, buying less convenience products and doing your own cooking and baking will save you money as well.
Avoiding fast food or eating out can stretch your food budget tremendously.
- Plan for snacks – with hungry kids at home, snack time is a must. Plan for fruit and veggies that you can have available for snacks rather than prepackaged items.
- Use leftovers for lunch rather than premade dinners or fast food. Leftovers can also be frozen, labeled and reheated later.
- Be creative. Open your mind to new recipes. Not a vegetarian? You might be surprised how filling a meal can be without meat.
- Don’t be afraid to try store brands instead of your favorite name brand foods.
If your food inventory is low, look at the grocers’ sales advertisements and plan recipes that can be made with the sale items. Utilize items such as a slow cooker or Instant Pot to make cooking easier.
This pandemic has strained many of us, but be assured – this won’t last forever. Our prayer is for good health and healing in our community as well as financial sustainability and peace.
We are also praying for our essential workers who are keeping our community running smoothly and placing themselves in danger of exposure to the virus. Stay strong, Victoria. We will overcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.