School is almost back in session for many school districts. With school, also comes athletics.
As of now, fall sports sound like they will be happening. Smaller schools have already started back with strength and conditioning workouts or practices, while some of the larger schools have to wait a little bit longer.
Either way, making sure your athletes are fueled for the practice and game field is becoming a reality. One of my dietitian friends from college has a high school football player son. She posted the other day that she was making some homemade pizza pockets to keep on hand, because her boy can eat.
Making sure your child athlete gets enough food, and gets good food is important. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics gives some tips and advice.
- Focus on carbs for energy. Carbs are what our bodies use as a primary source of fuel. They often get a bad rap for causing weight gain. However, when athletes are exercising hours a day, they need the carbs to fuel those workouts. Focus on the more complex carbs like whole-grain pastas or crackers, potatoes, cereals and breads. The more whole grain in our diets, the better for our overall health.
- Spread out protein foods. Make sure to have some protein with all meals/snacks. Spreading it out throughout the day makes sure that there is enough present throughout the day to keep your athlete from getting hungry and to help repair muscles that have been used. Protein sources like eggs and meats are good, but you can also use plant-based protein sources such as tofu or beans.
- Watch the fatty foods. High-fat foods can slow down digestion, not what you want while you’re running around on the field. Fatty foods (like pizza or fries), may cause your athlete to feel sluggish and tired; not what the coaches want to see.
- Flow with fluids. Has your child ever come home and complained of dizziness or light-headedness or headaches? Dehydration can be a serious problem, which is easily avoidable. Our climate is hot and humid. Make sure to encourage your child to consume fluids throughout the day. Two to four hours before the game, it’s a good idea to aim for ½ cup fluid every 15 minutes, especially for those sports outside in the heat. An inside volleyball player will likely not lose as much sweat as an outdoor football player with additional equipment being worn. Drinks of choice would be non-caffeinated drinks, preferably water. Sports drinks are not needed unless an athlete exercises for more than one hour. Most sports drinks were designed to re-hydrate an athlete who loses a lot of electrolytes due to sweating.
- Timing is also important. Your body needs two to three hours to digest a full meal, versus a smaller snack which may only take about 30 minutes to digest. If you have a morning event, such as cross-country, a light snack/meal, like an apple and cheese stick, would be good to fuel you through the event in addition to some water. But if you have an evening game, like football, a meal around 4 p.m. would be a good idea to fuel up before the 7:30 p.m. game.
Remember food is our fuel. We need food to fuel our bodies to perform well. Eating well can help an athlete’s performance. Also, pack some healthy snacks to send with kids as there is also a strong possibility concession stands will be limited this year, too. It is important to refuel/rehydrate after playing as well.
Good luck to all the student-athletes out there this year!
