Author Mary Shelley wrote, “Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change.”
Recently, we have all been subjected to lots of great and sudden change, and as much as I long a return to life as we knew it, I am also trying to embrace this new normal.
I am keeping my schedule regular-ish and that includes tuning in to my regular morning show, “Today.” As soon as my feet hit the floor, I flip on the televisions in my master bathroom and closet so I can catch up on current events as I get ready for the day. I especially enjoy watching Giada De Laurentiis, one of the “Today” show’s regular cooking segment contributors.
She hit the nail on the head when she said, “Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body; it’s truly love.” I couldn’t agree with that sentiment more, and nothing brings a family together like dinner at the end of a long day.
There is also nothing that makes you feel more loved than walking into a house filled with the warm smells of beloved dishes ready and waiting for you.
When my children flew the coop and I started working, my nightly routine changed, and probably not for the better. Thanks to my busy, pre-quarantine schedule, I ate out more often than I probably should have. I did cook but not with the frequency and creativity I used to when being at home was my full-time job.
Because of COVID-19, being at home has now become my full-time job again, and cooking has stepped up and taken center stage in my daily routine.
In an effort to combat my house arrest boredom, keep me out of the stores and to bring some sparks into my too quiet kitchen, I decided to order Hello Fresh. Hello Fresh is a meal delivery service that comes once a week with all the ingredients and instructions for three or four meals for two to four people, all included. All the thinking, planning, shopping and measuring is already done, so you are left with the fun of braising, chopping, mincing, sautéing and eating.
Hello Fresh is a great answer to social distance meal delivery and was just the jump start my kitchen needed. I cracked open the box a couple of Wednesdays ago, sorted out the meals and got to work. The novelty of the new, interesting ingredients prepared in different ways made the mundane task of food preparation feel more like a night out than a necessity. Every meal that came in my box was scrumptious and the spark to my creative cooking juices has been priceless.
One of my favorite meals was the Southwestern stuffed peppers; they are a distinctive and healthy twist on traditional stuffed bell peppers. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.
If you are in a rut in the kitchen or just trying to stay out of the stores and decide to try a meal-delivery service to kick start things, please let me know what you try and how you like it.
Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.”
I have made a concerted effort to take those words to heart and to that end, I have recently filled my time at home by taking several fun Zoom cooking classes and ordering a couple of great at-home wine tasting kits, and I can’t wait to share them with you. In the meantime, I hope you and yours stay safe and well.
