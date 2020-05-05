Dentists and their employees rarely get sick.When they first start working in the mouth, they get sick often. Their immune system is constantly assaulted by all kinds of bacteria, virus and even fungus which creates antibodies and antigens that fight off disease.
The only time I have ever missed work is a case of food poisoning and intense shoulder pain from an accident. I have been in practice for 48 years and have two employees who have been with me for 40 years. We never get sick.
I belong to several dental social media groups. One consists of only local dentists, and the others represent dentists from all over the world. They all have the same experience and belief as I do. This theory/belief is anecdotal yet generally accepted among the profession.
I started dental school at Baylor in Dallas 1968. There were exactly 100 classroom chairs with 100 male students stacked shoulder to shoulder in one big class for eight hours a day. Everyone got sick a lot; empty chairs were everywhere during the first year. Our junior year, we started working on patients doing fillings, crowns, dentures, surgery and even working on children. This created more sickness because of working in the mouth.
As students, we were assigned patients who came to the dental school for cheap dentistry. You did not get to pick your patient, and they did not pick you. If the patient was in pain and needed extractions, they came in off the street, first-come, first-served. You can obviously see that as students, we worked on any and everybody with zero discrimination or ability to pay. The treatment room was one huge room with at least 100 old-time dental chairs with rope driven dental drills and a spittoon. There was no such thing as suction for the tooth dust, blood or saliva. Imagine the aerosols created by 100 dental students working on 100 patients in one big room. It was draconian and a horrible personal experience.
No one, I mean no one, wore gloves or masks except for some complicated surgical situations. My dad and grandfather worked their entire career and never wore gloves, ever. My father taught me very complicated surgery that required scalpels and removal of gum tissue and bone with no gloves, no masks, ever. I never got sick.
Dentists are the experts and masters of the Personal Protective Equipment. Every dentist and every dental employee who works on patients wearS PPE, not sometimes but always. During the 1980s, our profession changed overnight with the advent of the AIDS epidemic. Think about it, if someone worked on aN AIDS patient and somehow got the disease, mortality rate was 100% at that time.
The dental profession became very, very careful about their own protection and the protection of their team and patients. The profession never slacked off and maintained what is now becoming the new normal.
What other close contact professions wipes down chairs, rooms, wear PPEs and change between customers/patients?
This new, deadly, vicious virus is an unknown entity. I am not ever going to say dentists, dental employees or dental patients are not at risk. No one has an answer to this deadly pandemic. The purpose of this article is not about COVID-19 or the dental profession. Its purpose is to share some thought-provoking ideas on the power of the immune system of healthy people.
Washing our hands, not touching our faces, not shaking hands, etc., only makes sense while the virus is unchecked.
One last concern. What if we become so germ conscious that our bodies are never assaulted by everyday bacteria and we lose or weaken the immune system? A few years ago, I was sitting at a dining table on a street in Mexico drinking bottled water watching two small children with a shared cup drinking out of a mud puddle in the street. Do you think they got turista?
The immune system is a miracle when you think about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.