Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt once said, “When you play, play hard; when you work, don’t play at all.” I couldn’t agree more. Because I do work very hard, I recently decided to take a little respite at one of my most beloved hotels in one of my favorite cities, the Menger in San Antonio. I just love the Menger; I find her history is even more enchanting than her accommodations, additionally the Menger Bar and Colonial Dining Room are among my best loved anywhere.
I set out for San Antonio on a Friday, work obligations put me on the road a little later than I had anticipated, but as Teddy aptly pointed out, that is for the best.
If you are not familiar with the history of the Menger, allow me to give you a quick crash course to bring you up to speed. The oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi, the Menger is as elegant as it is historic. Opened in 1859 by German immigrant William Menger and his wife, Mary, the original hotel, which is next door to the Alamo and is built on the hallowed ground where the battle of the Alamo took place, was two stories with 50 guest rooms and was part of the Menger’s brewery.
This Grande Dame of San Antonio saw the city through the Civil War, during which, the hotel stopped accommodating guests and instead fed troops and housed wounded soldiers. After William’s death in 1871, Mary ran the hotel with the help of her son, Louis, and even began updates that included mail slots on each floor and gas lighting. 1877 brought the first steam locomotives into San Antonio and with them came more and more hotel guests. Finally in 1881, Mary sold the Menger to Major J.H. Kampmann, who, as fate would have it, was the original contractor who built the hotel.
Under his ownership, the hotel added more stories and rooms that boasted running water and private bathrooms in every guest room, an unheard of luxury at that time. The hotel has changed hands several more times over the years, but one thing that remains the same is its storied history.
In 1887, Teddy Roosevelt rode into town and recruited men from the Menger Bar to join the ranks of the Rough Riders, the 1st United States Volunteer Cavalry. Teddy was not the only president to stay at the Menger, other Oval Office inhabitant guests have included Ulysses S. Grant, Benjamin Harrison, Woodrow Wilson, William Taft, William McKinley, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Lyndon Johnson, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Clinton was so enamored with the famous mango ice cream served at the hotel that he had it flown in for both of his inaugural balls. The Menger has also been unofficially dubbed the most haunted hotel in Texas with 32 individually “documented” spirit residents.
After I settled into my room, I made my way to the famous Menger Bar for a quick cocktail. The bar, which has changed sizes and locations in the hotel several times over the years, was designed after London’s House of Lords Pub and still houses some of the original appointments from 1887, including the bar itself, which is original albeit shorter than it was when it was first built, the beveled mirrors and the cherry wood paneled ceilings. It is a beautiful and cozy place to think and visit.
As I sat there, I thought about the history I was surrounded by, not only in the hotel itself but also in Alamo Plaza. The “no guts no glory” way of thinking brought missionaries to a brutal way of life in unsettled South Texas, that kept the men fighting at the Alamo in the face of overwhelming odds and later inspired a widow to keep the business founded by her immigrant husband running successfully at a time when a woman’s place was in the home.
Roosevelt again summed up my thoughts about my surroundings exactly when he said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
As this new decade dawns, I hope we will all learn to ignore the critics in our lives, both internal and external. That we will be the doers of deeds and let the chips fall where they may because the only way we can ever truly fail is if we fail to try.
While at the Menger, I dined in the famous Colonial Dining Room Restaurant. One of their signature dishes is their famous bread pudding. I made my own pecan pie inspired take on their classic both at Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. It is not new year’s diet approved, but it will give you the strength and stamina to do great things.
Happy New Year from my kitchen to yours. May 2020 be your best year yet; I know it will be mine.
