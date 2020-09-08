I am unsure why it always felt a little special when my mom made waffles for my sister and me. I remember the yellow box of Bisquick, the big square waffle iron and the distinct smell of something burning. I am not sure if that smell was the batter burning as it oozed out the sides of the waffle iron or if it was the waffle iron that was preparing to combust. It does not matter. I thought the waffles were delicious. They were crispy, with butter melting into the little squares and swimming in maple syrup.
To this day, waffles make for a special meal. Waffle irons are much better today than there were 60 or so years ago. Today’s appliances have nonstick surfaces, thermotic controls and can produce waffles of any shape and many sizes. It stands to reason with this new equipment we should expand our waffle repertoire to include not only the old standby box mixes, but waffles made with many different types of batter and covered in all manner of toppings.
Waffles have gone gourmet and are not just for breakfast anymore.
The perfect waffle should be crisp, buttery, and oh so light. A waffle should not be soggy or dense. A perfect waffle just cannot be made with pancake mix. Pancakes are meant to be mostly flat and not crispy at all. While pancake batters and waffle batters are related, the perfect waffle batter has some real differences.
Traditional waffle batters have more sugar than pancake batters. The sugar provides more than just sweetness. When sugar caramelizes the exterior browns and becomes crispier.
For an exceptional waffle batter, fold in egg whites that have been beaten to soft peaks. This does two things. First, working with the sugar, it helps to develop a crisp texture. The egg whites also create a lightness because of the small air bubbles created while whipping the egg whites. The recipe for a basic waffle batter is included at the end of this column. It is incredibly easy and if you try it, you will never go back to box mixes again.
The waffle iron is an amazing appliance. It allows two cooking processes to be completed at the same time. The waffle iron bakes which allows the batter to rise and it fries which accounts for the crispness. For it to perform these functions well, it is critical that the waffle iron be preheated. The batter will sizzle when you ladle it onto the iron.
I have seen, in fact, I have used, waffle irons that are supposed to be foolproof. They sound an alarm when the waffle is done. They lie. I never trust the alarm. Over the years I have found the waffle is perfectly done about 15 seconds after the steam stops rising from the iron.
Waffles are best when served immediately. Sometimes that either is not possible or desirable. Like when you want the family and friends to eat at the same time. Waffles will remain crisp if they are placed in a 150 to 200-degree oven for up to 15 minutes.
Waffles freeze very well. Simply place the waffles, uncovered, in the freezer. When frozen, wrap the waffles individually in cling wrap and place them in zip lock freezer bags. Reheat the frozen waffles in your toaster or toaster oven.
Waffle batter is the perfect blank canvas in which to add your favorite flavors. If you just want to dip your toe into the world of designer waffles, sprinkle some nuts or dried fruit on the batter just before the iron is closed. You could also use some fresh fruit but be forewarned that the moisture in the fresh fruit will create some soggy pockets.
I love to add a generous sprinkle of crispy crumbled bacon and sharp cheddar cheese to the batter. Delicious.
For those Elvis Presley fans, whip together equal parts of peanut butter and unsalted butter. Slather this mixture on top of the waffle you have just made with bacon and cheese. Top it all with some sliced bananas that have been sautéed in butter and brown sugar. For good measure throw on another handful of crispy bacon.
Imagine topping your waffle with a spicy country sausage gravy and finish by adding a generous sprinkle of cheese and a sunny side up egg.
Outside of a great batter, there are no rules to what you can add to the batter or to what ingredients you use as a topping.
On second thought, you do not have to necessarily use a waffle batter. I have made “waffles” using leftover dressing from Thanksgiving and topping it with a cranberry compote, shredded turkey and cream gravy.
I have made “waffles” using jalapeno mac and cheese and topping with Cajun meatloaf and spicy homemade ketchup.
Try topping a savory waffle (a recipe for savory waffles is included) with a chicken fried steak and cheese sauce.
The possibilities are endless.
