Some time ago I shared that my interest in cooking came when watching Julia Child on Channel 8 in Houston. I was about 12 years old. She cooked an omelet, and she made it look so simple. I tried it and learned that it was, in fact, simple. A few episodes later, I watched as she made crepes. At this point in my life, I had never had crepes, but she described them as very thin pancakes. I loved pancakes and I expected the same success making crepes as I had experienced making omelets.
Sadly, that was not the case. My batter came out lumpy. The crepes were way too thick. I could not work fast enough for the batter to cover the bottom of the skillet before it solidified. The crepes stuck to the bottom of the pan and tore to pieces. I tried everything, even going so far as to buy a dedicated crepe skillet. Still no success. It all seemed hopeless.
Fast forward a few years and I was in college. I learned that Jacques Pepin would be teaching a cooking class to be held at Rice University. I attended and lo and behold among many dishes he demonstrated, crepes were on the list.
In that class I learned two things that have served me well until this day. The first thing was do not believe everything you see on TV. I learned that Julia never shied from her mistakes but in the essence of time, steps might sometimes be omitted. This was the case when she showed how to make crepes. You see she never expected someone to attempt the things she showed on TV. After all, she was there to sell cookbooks.
The second lesson was that technique was everything.
The ingredients for crepes are basic: Eggs, flour, milk, salt, sugar, and butter. Chef Pepin said to melt a little more than a tablespoon of butter in a 7-inch nonstick pan. He said that by the time the butter melted, the batter could be mixed and you were ready to cook the crepes. Rather than dump all the ingredients into a bowl and mix, we were told to add the egg, the flour, the salt, the sugar and a little less than half the milk to a bowl and whisk vigorously until combined. Then, add the remainder of the milk and whisk. By this time the butter had melted, and it could be added to the batter. Son of a gun, no lumps.
If the batter seemed too thick, he said to add a tablespoon or two of water. It was always better to have the batter a little on the thin side. The riddle of thick crepes had thus been solved.
He taught that the batter should be poured into the corner of the pan and not the middle. Because the batter is so thin it will begin to cook immediately. If the batter is poured in the middle of pan it will cook before you have time to spread it sufficiently. By pooling the batter in the corner of the pan you can swirl the batter just in time to spread it evenly. Once again, technique is everything.
Cook for about a minute. Carefully release the crepe from the side of the pan by running a fork gently around the edges. With quick fingers, flip the crepe. This move does take a little practice. Cook for a few seconds more and remove the crepe. You should not be disappointed if your first crepe of the batch is not perfect. The first crepe of the batch is often called the dog’s crepe. Serve immediately with the filling of your choice or place the crepes between sheets of wax paper and store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Crepes are simple, elegant, delicious. Serve them with sweet or savory fillings. A recipe for crepes is included as well as some suggested fillings.