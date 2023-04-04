For those of the Christian faith, the days of sacrifice and fasting that are a part of the observance of Lent are ending in a few days. This Sunday we celebrate Easter. Many churches increase the number of Sunday services to accommodate greater numbers of the faithful that will attend. Children may hunt for brightly colored eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny or rummage through their Easter baskets chocked full of all manner of sugar-laden goodies. After church services, families and friends will gather to celebrate with a feast.
Next to Christmas, Easter is the most celebrated day on the Christian calendar.
Food is a big part of every day that is recognized with special significance. This includes holidays, religious or secular. Marriages, births and funerals are recognized with food.
I look at foods as more than recipes, ingredients and techniques. I am interested in the history of foods and the role that foods play in our traditions and the celebrations of the holidays we observe.
Today, let’s look at how we came to celebrate Easter in the way we do now and share some facts you may find interesting. Maybe some of these tidbits can be conversation fodder as you enjoy your Easter meal.
The origin of the English word “Easter” is unclear. Some have thought that “Easter” was derived from the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility, Eostrae. Because Christians moved assiduously away from anything pagan, it is considered more likely that “Easter” came from the Old High German word for dawn, “eostarum.”
It could be that, that factoid might be a little difficult to work into a casual conversation. So, how about this one? “When was Easter first celebrated?” The earliest recorded celebration of Easter was in the second century. It is thought, however, that the Resurrection was recognized earlier.
“Why do we celebrate Easter on a different day every year, when most of our other holidays are celebrated on a date certain?” The date to recognize and celebrate the Resurrection was a subject of great controversy for the early Christians. For western Christians, the issue was settled in 325 by the Council of Nicaea which decreed that Easter would be observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox (which is March 21). So, Easter can fall on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25.
Beginning in the 12th century, the Lenten fast ended with the Easter feast. The feast included eggs, ham, cheeses, bread and sweets that had been blessed for the meal.
So, we have a basis for how the ingredients for a traditional Easter meal came to be, but when and how did the idea of colored eggs come to be? Eggs began to be painted and decorated in the 13th century. The church prohibited eating eggs during Holy Week. The chickens, however, did not get the message and continued to lay eggs. By painting and decorating those eggs that were laid during the Holy Week, those special eggs could be easily identified.
The Easter bunny first appeared in Europe in the 17th century and, as bunnies do, they bred and had spread all over the Western world by the 19th century. It is a rare bunny that can lay, decorate and hide so many eggs and then assemble baskets with candy and toys. You should know though that bunnies are not the only animals that can perform these feats. In fact, in Switzerland the cuckoo performs these tasks and in Germany the fox performs similarly.
Even if the Easter bunny comes to your house, you may find these fun-colored deviled eggs to be a great addition to your Easter table.
This would not be a cooking column without at least one cooking tip. Try this tip for the perfect boiled egg. Begin by not using your freshest eggs. The fresher the egg the harder they can be to peal. Place the eggs in a single layer at the bottom of a large pot. Cover the eggs with cool water. Bring the water to a rolling boil, remove from heat and cover. Let rest 3 minutes for soft boiled eggs, 6 minutes for medium boiled eggs and 12 minutes for hard boiled eggs. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and cool at least 10 minutes before pealing.
Happy Easter!