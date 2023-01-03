American author Jonah Lehrer “So let’s not pretend that travel is always fun. We don’t spend 10 hours lost in the Louvre because we like it, and the view from the top of Machu Picchu probably doesn’t make up for the hassle of lost luggage. (More often than not, I need a holiday after my holiday.) We travel because we need to, because distance and difference are the secret tonic of creativity. When we get home, home is still the same. But something in our mind has been changed, and that changes everything.”
This quote sums up traveling sometimes, especially when you are with your children.
My children are grown, and it is one of the loves of my life to share trips with them, but it can also be a challenge, one that can grow as they do.
My adult children and I spent a long Thanksgiving holiday together in Paris and while it was a truly magical trip there were, as always, a few rough patches.
One of those patches happened when we approached the security line at the Louvre. As we arrived on the grounds of the spectacular home of some of the world’s most famous art so did the nearly freezing rain. It was winter in France so we were prepared for cold and even the wet but when coupled with the daunting lines to get into the museum, we went from weary to worn out in an instant.
We had been on the go since the moment our plane touched the ground, jet lag nagged and everyone was done.
In basketball the pivot is crucial, it is also a critical move in the Mom playbook. As I surveyed the scene I knew we needed a break and luckily the lovely, upscale, warm arms of Le Café Marly was just that. The open-air arched passageway, warmed by heaters and studded with braver diners, welcomed us into the cozy old-world interior with views into the interior of Louvre itself was the perfect antidote to everyone’s dampened moods.
As our smart waiter poured everyone piping hot mint tea and steaming coffee, the icy mood melted. The rich warm food of what was the second breakfast of the day cheered and strengthened us all.
I don’t think anyone can be in a bad mood while eating a warm, fresh-from-the-oven pain au chocolat. As we waited for our meal, the Café Marlys resident cat paid us a visit stretching out on the adjacent banquette and delighting all the diners, especially the ones at our table.
After our charming restaurant, fun and filling meal revived us, so we made our way into the Louvre, which was truly extraordinary.
The museum itself is a spectacular marvel spanning 652,300 square feet, leaving little doubt as to the reason it is the most visited museum in the world.
The stunning pyramid glittered inside and out even on the cold grey day we visited. We learned that if you spent 60 seconds looking at each piece of art housed in the Louvre it would take you 75 eight-hour days to see it all. Unfortunately, we didn’t have 75 days to devote to art, but we did make the most of the time we did have. It was an unbelievable experience, seeing the Mona Lisa was awesome, but what spoke to me more than anything were the depictions of war. The larger than life paintings were as graphic as they were beautiful, if you can use that word to describe war.
As we wandered, my mind did the same, so many scenes taken from life, when the only camera was the lens of the eye of the creator. There was no Hobby Lobby to pick up materials, no Amazon to deliver sharp chisels or blocks of marble. Everything was harder, so much more of a challenge to create and share and yet the works produced are so lasting that even today millions of visitors stand in line to view with awe the final product of the artists labors.
While I draw a much smaller crowd in my kitchen, I do, in my opinion, produce some awesome meals most of which utilize very simple ingredients, much like the masterpieces we saw at the Louvre that day.
Every year after Christmas I use our leftover ham to make this simple but lovey quiche. This year it reminded me of the little quiches we picked up in Paris at the charming little bistro around the corner from our hotel. They were the prefect warm little snacks to go and made great breakfast appetizers. This one is full sized but the slices can be eaten on the go, but if you prefer to sit and dine they can be served with a salad for dinner or a fruit salad for breakfast.
Happy New Year from my kitchen to yours.