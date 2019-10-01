A couple of weeks ago, my sweet cousins could tell I had been a little overwhelmed and invited me on a girls’ trip to San Jose, Calif. As you know, if you have read many of my columns, I love to travel, but I have to admit that for a bit, I was a little lukewarm on this trip and it showed. I can usually be packed and ready to hit the road at the drop of a hat, and although I struggled a little bit getting my togs in order, I powered through my apprehension and am so glad I did.
Sir Richard Burton once said, “The gladdest moment in human life, methinks, is a departure into unknown lands.” I know he is right; as I made my way to the airport, I could feel the happiness and excitement wash over me. There is no better feeling in the world than the start of a new adventure, especially one shared with those you love.
We stayed in a fabulous parlor suite in the tower at the historic Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. The hotel was luxurious and the bustling downtown location was superb.
The trip was fantastic. We lounged at the rooftop pool, which was specially designed to make the most of the spectacular weather, ate, shopped, took in the sights, sipped wine, laughed and made memories to last a lifetime.
One thing that was on my agenda the second the trip to San Jose was booked was a visit to the Winchester Mystery House.
Several years ago, I saw a documentary about a reclusive and superstitious heiress, Sarah Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester, who set out to build a house that would never be finished. I was intrigued, to say the least. If you have ever lived through the build of a home, you understand why a constant state of construction sounds like my idea of hell on Earth, but for Sarah, there were other reasons afoot.
Sarah’s husband William was one of the three children of Oliver Winchester, the owner of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company – the pioneer of the repeating rifle. This revolutionary firearm, among others, made the Winchesters wealthy beyond belief but, according to Sarah, also brought tragedy to their lives.
After losing both her husband and infant daughter, Sarah visited a medium in Boston who, while channeling William, told her to move West and build a home that would be perpetually under construction to protect herself from the spirits of the people who had been killed by Winchester rifles.
Superstitious to the end, that is exactly what Sarah did. The final result was a seven-story home on a sprawling 162-acre property that includes 40 bedrooms, a working belltower, two ballrooms and basements, 47 fireplaces and three elevators for a jaw-dropping grand total of 161 rooms. The home, which was badly damaged in the 1906 earthquake, is now only four stories and sits on an impressive 4½ acres right in the middle of the bustling city. The house is both beautiful and strange. Many of the additions are genius, while others are bizarre.
As we began the tour, I instantly likened it to the candy factory in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” It was fanciful and a little bit scary. A mystic, Sarah was obsessed with the number 13 and spiderwebs, both of which are recurring themes throughout the home.
Two of the seeming oddities that I found most interesting were accommodations Sarah made because of her rheumatoid arthritis. The first are the “easy rider” steps, which are each just a few inches high because as her illness progressed, she could only lift her feet a few inches at a time. The second is the “Hall of Fires” – a set of adjoining rooms with multiple fireplaces that warmed the rooms and offered her some relief from the pain of RA.
If you find yourself in San Jose, I highly recommend touring Sarah’s unbelievable creation; you will be glad you did.
Taking both tours offered at the Winchester Mystery House worked up quite an appetite, so we set out across the street to Santana Row, an awesome outdoor shopping and dining area. It didn’t take us long to settle in for a little bite at Vintage Wine Bar. The ambiance of their outdoor patio with its cascading waterfall is second-to-none. I enjoyed their brie and honey for lunch; it was simple and scrumptious.
After my tour of the excess in the Winchester house, it was nice to see how spectacular simple can be.
When I got home, there was some of the wine I ordered while in San Jose waiting for me, so I uncorked a bottle and enjoyed it with this lovely and easy appetizer.
Cheers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.