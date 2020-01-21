When asked about hunting, American philosopher Henry David Thoreau mused, “When some of my friends have asked me anxiously about their boys, whether they should let them hunt, I have answered yes – remembering that it was one of the best parts of my education – make them hunters.”
This hunting season, I found myself deer lease-less for the first time in a very long time. I have a nice piece of property in Jackson County with blinds, feeders, plenty of places to hunt and a buggy to ride around on, but it really isn’t the same as a lease, which is why I was so pleased to be invited by some friends to join them for a weekend early in the season.
I have shared some of my hunting exploits with you in the past, and I really do like the thrill of the hunt, but far more than that, I enjoy the camaraderie. The nights around the campfire, seeing what the early risers bring in from the blind and whiling the afternoons away riding thru the wild, rough country that is South Texas.
I have never been a big fan of waking up early, so I slept through all the morning hunts, but I did make it to the blind three evenings in a row. Somehow, the small quarters of a deer blind is where some of the biggest things happen.
I delighted in some of God’s most beautiful, sweeping sunsets, seeing the deer and other animals come in and even enjoyed great, albeit quiet, conversations.
I didn’t bring home a big trophy from my little trip, but I did bring home lots of memories made with great friends that I will cherish forever.
One of the other things I love the best about hunting is deer lease cuisine. It is one of my favorites. I am of the opinion that deer lease calories don’t count in real life, so I usually over indulge in foods I would never normally eat at home.
It was while I was encamped at the hunting lease that I learned that hot and spicy bean dip and Fritos pair beautifully with a hearty cabernet, bacon wrapped around anything is good and that many men who say they can’t cook at home are chefs when they leave the city behind.
Each morning after the early hunt, we enjoyed a hearty breakfast and then just kind of snacked until dinnertime after the big evening hunt.
I love to nibble on appetizers, and one of my contributions to the weekend’s fare was a jalapeno popper cheese ball. It was perfect to snack on. The creamy cheese is the perfect cooling, complement to the fiery jalapenos and, of course, as I said earlier, bacon makes everything good.
Hunting season is behind us, but the Super Bowl is right around the corner and this cheese ball is sure to be a hit.
