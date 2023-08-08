Nothing says summer more to me than watermelon. Watermelon triggers so many happy memories of my childhood. As soon as school was over, my parents would take my sister and me to Paducah, Kentucky to spend the summer with our grandparents. The first or second week of August my parents would come back to Paducah to pick us up. We were glad to see our parents, but we were sad that our yearly visit with our grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins was ending. As a final hurrah, everybody would gather at Noble Park for a picnic. The picnic always ended with a slice of ice-cold watermelon.
My grandmother would take great pride in picking just the right watermelon from the back of a pickup truck parked on the side of the road. The watermelons were huge round dark rind watermelons called Black Diamonds. The roadside vendors would cut a plug out of one for my grandmother’s inspection. Those were the days.
While it is hard to beat a big slice of watermelon, there is much more that we can do with this delicious fruit. Today we will look at a few of the ways we can use watermelon.
Watermelons can be the star of some fantastic salads. When constructing a salad, I follow a basic formula. I begin with the supporting vegetables and fruits. Watermelon pairs well with tomatoes, avocados, red onions and berries. Then we select the greens. I prefer arugula, or baby spinach, but will settle for spring mix, if that is what I have on hand. Nuts such as toasted walnuts, pecans, pine nuts, pepitas, and pistachios are favorites. Cheese is a must. I tend to favor a salty cheese, so I gravitate toward feta, goat cheese, and parmesan. The dressing should be light and simple. Consider a light balsamic vinaigrette. At times I with just go with some honey or agave nectar. For a final garnish, go with fresh mint.
That’s it. Simply choose one or two ingredients from each group. Assemble, starting with the greens as a base. Follow with the watermelon and your vegetable or vegetables of choice that you have mixed very gently. Sprinkle the cheese and the nuts. Drizzle the dressing and garnish with mint. If you want to gild the lily, use a final topping of crisp crumbled bacon.
Watermelon is the perfect foundation for a cold soup. Watermelon gazpacho is delicious, easy to make, and will hold for a couple of days in your refrigerator. Begin with five cups of watermelon cut into ½” cubes. Put four cups of the watermelon in the jar of a blender and reserve one cup. Add one cup of peeled and seeded cucumber, ¼ cup chopped red onion, ½ minced seeded jalapeno, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon honey to the blender jar with the cubed watermelon. Blend until smooth. Divide into four bowls and divide the remaining cup of cubed watermelon into each of the bowls. Chill for at least an hour or up to two days. Garnish with a little feta cheese and serve.
This heat we are suffering through calls for a cold refreshing drink. Let’s make a classic Mexican street drink, a watermelon Aqua Fresca. In a large pitcher, dissolve one cup of sugar into four cups of water. Remove one cup of sugar water and add to the jar of a blender with five cups of cubed watermelon. Blend until smooth and pass the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into the remaining sugar water in the blender. Serve over ice and garnish with a slice of lime.
After you have eaten all the delicious red pulp of the watermelon you are left with a lot of watermelon rind. You might be tempted to just throw it away, but don’t. It is easy and fun to make some watermelon rind jam.
Peel the tough green skin from the watermelon rind. Cube the remaining white rind leaving a little pink on the rind. I like cutting the rind into 1-inch cubes. You will need four cups. In addition to the rind, peel, core, and chop one large apple. Combine this with the rind along with one cup of sugar, the juice of one lemon and one teaspoon of vanilla extract.
Place all ingredients in a stainless-steel saucepan. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for at least an hour and up to an hour and a half. You are looking for the rind to become translucent. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Once cool, use a potato masher to break up any large pieces. This is a delicious treat.
Enjoy the summer with some of these watermelon ideas.