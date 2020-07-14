The Leo J. Welder Center is offering a free summer family movie series during July.
All movies begni at 2 p.m. The movies will be:
Thursday — “Rio”
Saturday — “Rio 2”
July 21 — Dr. Dolittle 2”
July 23 — “Robots”
July 25 — “Marmaduke”
The lobby opens at 1 p.m.
To ensure required social distancing, assigned seating only is allowed at this time. Attendees are highly encouraged to reserve seats in advance by calling the box office at 361-570-8587. Households groups of 10 or fewer may sit together, 6 feet from other groups. Those unable to reserve a seat in advance, are asked to visit the box office before the movie to receive your assigned seating. Seating is limited due to occupancy limits and social distancing.
Moviegoers must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Temperature and health screenings will be taken as well.
The movies are sponsored by the Junior League of Victoria and Victoria College. Promotional support provided by The Victoria Television Group.
