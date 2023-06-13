It is hot outside. The heat index soared to 109 earlier in the week. At least for me, as the temperatures rise, I begin to crave spicy foods. You might think when it is cold, spicy foods would help us warm up. When you review the cuisines of the world, this does not seem to be the case.
Cuisines from Thailand, China, India, Mexico, Africa, Jamaica and many others are some of the spiciest cuisines of the world. These countries also have some of the warmest climates. By contrast, cuisines from colder climates, like Denmark are almost devoid of spicy foods.
Why would this be the case? Many theories have been put forth to explain the correlation of spicy foods with hot climates. It has been said that spicy foods have some antimicrobial properties that can aid in the prevention of food born illnesses. It is thought that because food spoils faster in hot weather anything that can help to prevent food poisoning is a good thing.
It has been theorized that since spicy food elevates our internal temperatures it may make us feel cooler. Similar reasoning suggests that eating spicy foods causes us to perspire which is the body’s way of helping us cool off.
There have been other more esoteric theories put forth like the higher the poverty rates the greater propensity of eating spicy foods and similarly the lower the GDP the spicier the food.
Like me, many of you may lie awake on those sleepless nights and ponder the causality of climate and dietary consumption. If you had come to accept one of the theories, your hopes were dashed by papers that appeared in the journal Nature Human Behavior. All the theories, stated previously, generally known as “Darwinian Gastronomy” have been debunked.
We may never completely understand the why. We may just have to accept the fact that the vast majority of spicy cuisines come from areas of hot climates.
Today we will look at what has been called the unofficial national dish of Jamaica. This is one case when use of the word “jerk” is not a pejorative. Our recipe today is Jerk Chicken.
Jerk is a type of cooking where meats, traditionally chicken and pork, are marinated, either wet or dry, in a fiery concoction called Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. The meat is slow cooked or smoked. The predominant flavors of jerk are Scotch Bonnet peppers and pimento. A close cousin to the Scotch bonnet is the Habanero, so you know it is spicy. In this contest, pimento is not the mild red pepper that is often stuffed in olives, it is Allspice.
While these may be the predominant flavors, they are by no means the only flavors. Jerk marinade flavors are exceedingly complex with numerous ingredients. As you see from the recipe, many ingredients are required to construct this marinade. Do not be deterred by the number of ingredients. You simply dump all the ingredients into the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade and process to a paste.
I have learned that 24 hours are needed for the meats to fully absorb the flavors. If pork is the meat of choice, I like to smoke it between 200 and 225 degrees. I cook chicken with a slightly higher temperature, more like 300 degrees. If I am in a hurry, I will grill the chicken over indirect heat. You could prepare these dishes in the oven, but you will be missing the smokiness that is integral to the flavor of the dish.
This weekend is Father’s Day, and I will be grilling on this day in remembrance of my father. My father was born and raised in western Kentucky. He volunteered and served in the Army Air Corp., navigating B-17s in the European theatre. He was shot down over Koblenz, Germany, was wounded, captured and made a prisoner of war. He and four other prisoners successfully escaped.
He was transferred to Ellington Field in Houston to train in another bomber when the war ended. He stayed in Houston during a time of rapid growth and innovation. Over time he occupied an important seat at the corporate table in Houston. He participated in some way in the development of the Texas Medical Center, the Johnson Space Center, and the eighth wonder of the world, the Astrodome.
My dad loved my mom, my sister and me. Although he was incredibly busy, he always had time for us and introduced us to many things and important people. He had an expansive mind and lived a life of consequence. I miss him every day.