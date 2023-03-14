Q: What is in President Joe Biden's budget addressing health care?
A: Last week, President Joe Biden introduced his proposed budget to congress, which sets the priorities of the administration for the coming year across all departments.
There are proposals addressing healthcare needs nationwide, with many being significant.
One of the most significant budget goals for the Department of Health and Human Services, especially for Texas, is providing Medicaid-like coverage insurance options for low-income adults in states that haven't adopted the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
Since the introduction of the Medicaid expansion, Texas has refused to adopt it despite the state consistently having one of the highest percentages of people without health insurance.
The proposed budget also wishes to protect and strengthen Medicare by extending the solvency of the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund by at least 25 years without cutting benefits or raising costs for those with Medicare.
The proposed budget includes reforms to the tax code to ensure high-income people pay their fair share into the trust, according to the president's proposal.
The 2022 Medicare Trustees report projects that without the extension, Medicare's trust will be depleted by 2028.
Other important healthcare proposals in the budget include rural hospital assistance and investment in community health centers and the healthcare workforce.
The budget sets aside $30 million to assist rural hospitals at risk of closure and support expanding hospital services to meet community needs.
It also supports rural healthcare worker development and training programs and telehealth, according to the budget.
This is where the investment into community health centers and the health workforce comes in.
The budget sets aside $32 million to grow the nursing workforce and another $28 million to support the recruitment and retraining of new providers.
Both Texas and the country have struggled to meet the demand for nursing.
In addition, the budget proposes the expansion of the National Health Service Corps and the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program, according to the budget.
The National Health Service Corps provides loan repayment and scholarships to healthcare professionals in exchange for practicing in underserved areas.
The Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education Program trains residents in community-based healthcare clinics in rural and high-need areas.
The budget also puts the Health Center Program on a path to double in size and expand its reach. One in five rural residents and one in three people living in poverty are served by community health centers, according to the budget.
Some other proposed health care proposals include transforming behavioral health care, particularly with young people and substance abuse; expanding access to affordable and quality early childcare and education, pandemic preparation, vaccination; advancing family and child well-being in the child welfare system; supporting domestic abuse survivors and reducing home energy and water costs.