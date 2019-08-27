Remember the adage, breakfast is the most important meal of the day? Well, there is some truth to that. And, what we eat at breakfast can impact the rest of our daily intake.
In a study of overweight, breakfast-skipping young adults, a variety of breakfast options were tested. The control group continued as usual by skipping breakfast, one group had a normal protein breakfast (350 calories, with about 15 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrate and 8 grams of fat), and the third group had a high-protein breakfast (350 calories, about 30 grams of protein, 35 grams of carbohydrate, and 8 grams fat).
Results showed that those who consumed the high protein breakfast had an increase in daily satiety (feeling of fullness and satisfaction) and a decrease in appetite (hunger and ghrelin), a decrease in evening brain-driven food cravings and an overall decrease in daily intake to the tune of decreased snacking on high-fat/sugar foods by 200 calories compared to those skipping breakfast or a normal-protein breakfast intake.
Some examples of high-protein breakfasts to meet similar requirements to the study include:
Steak and egg burrito
- 1 whole egg, plus 1 egg white
- 2 ounces flank steak
- One half serving of low-fat cheese
- 1 whole wheat tortilla
- 1 Tbsp. salsa
- 20 grapes
Egg and sausage burrito
- 1 whole egg, plus 1 egg white
- 2 ounces 90/10 ground beef sausage
- ½ cup peppers and onions
- 2 slices whole wheat bread, dry
- 3-4 orange slices
Parfait/overnight oats
- 1¼ cups low-fat Greek yogurt, plain or low-fat cottage cheese
- 6 Tbsp. Special K Protein Plus Cereal or oatmeal
- 1 ounce honey
- 1 cup berries
Oatmeal bake
- 1 cup oatmeal
- 1 scoop of banana or vanilla protein powder
- 1 ounce honey
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- ¼ cup blueberries
Sometimes, breakfast takes effort, but all diets (even just a healthy one) require mindfulness and goal setting. So, plan ahead and prepare some items the night before so all you have to do is put it together in the morning.
