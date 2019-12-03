My dentist father was stationed at Randolph Air Force base in San Antonio during World War II. There, he learned complicated dental surgery, became a major and was responsible for overseeing Air Force Dentistry in bases all over the Midwest. After the war, he came back to Edna to practice with his dentist father. I joined his practice in 1972, the same year my dentist brother, Buddy, moved to Victoria. My dad taught me what he had learned during the war.
I was reminded of my time with him while recently extracting two impacted wisdom teeth. I used the same exact technique he taught me all those years ago. On a large scale and more importantly, his mentorship gave me permission to be successful and confident. Making an incision in a jaw to expose an unseen, underlying tooth can be a daunting experience.
The surgery was on a young mother who grew up in my practice. Even though she now lives in Houston, she felt more comfortable to come to Edna for the surgery. From childhood to motherhood, these two wisdom teeth have been way below the gum and causing zero problems.
One day, she felt pain and on inspection, one of them partially erupted and because it was too far back to keep it clean, it got infected and painful. The only answer to the problem was to remove the source of infection, which was the tooth itself. The other one was still safely hidden but the patient elected to not have to worry about later eruption, so I also took it out.
The purpose of this column is to cover the basic reasons to leave or remove wisdom teeth. The more dentistry you understand, the better decision you can make for yourself and your family. Wisdom teeth, to remove or keep, can be confusing and controversial.
When to keep wisdom teeth
Clean teeth and gums do not get infected. If the upper skull and lower jaw are big enough and have enough space for the wisdom teeth to align themselves with the first and second molar correctly and the patient can clean them and keep them clean, it is very possible to keep them for life. On a big X-ray, they should look like a perfectly aligned fence posts where they touch each other. If the wisdom and other teeth are kept clean and do not get gum diseases or decay, they can last forever.
If the wisdoms are firmly below the gum line, they are usually protected from infection.
Depending on the circumstances, some of these wisdom teeth can be left alone. Dentists call them “sleeping dogs” but advise the patient these retained wisdom teeth can get growths around them or they can decide to erupt. Monitoring for growths every three to five years is essential.
When to remove wisdom teeth
As man evolved, his brain got bigger and jaws got smaller so the wisdom teeth lost out. For most, there simply isn’t enough room for them to come in properly. Proper alignment for all teeth is necessary so they don’t collect food and are easy to clean. Clean teeth stay healthy and dirty teeth get infected; it is quite that simple.
Since evolution changed things, wisdoms come in at all kinds of angles. Some are at different stages of eruption but are in uncleanable positions. Because they can’t be cleaned on a daily basis, they are going to get infected and have a great chance of infecting adjacent teeth. One major problem with partially erupted wisdom teeth is gum and bone loss. Food gets down below the gums and feeds bacteria, creating an infection which eats away at the bone. This is condition is usually painless and create huge defects in the jaw.
In summary and in my judgment and experience, wisdom teeth that are sitting straight and can be cleaned should stay. If they can’t be cleaned because of location or position, they need to be removed.
Not all dentists are trained in wisdom teeth removal. Most general dentist prefer to refer wisdom teeth removal to oral surgeons who have had two extra years of dental school for the complicated surgeries. As with all dental procedures, finding the right dentist for you and your love ones is paramount.
You have the right to ask questions and to understand the hows and whys of all recommended procedures.
The body has an incredible power to heal. Dentists also know that post operative pain from tooth extraction is something that can be handled with over the counter pain medication. Few dentist will prescribe narcotics for post operative tooth extractions.
