Members of Grace Presbyterian Church strive to be disciples of Jesus Christ in their everyday lives, both inside and outside of the church.
“We are very dedicated, and our strong faith allows us to strive for our faith to be part of everything in our lives. We live that out in our work and in our families,” said the Rev. Dan Fultz, 73, pastor for Grace Presbyterian Church. “We carry it with us when we go into the community, so it’s not just something we do at church. We try to be faithful disciples of Jesus Christ everywhere we go and in everything we do.”
Fultz grew up in Roanoke, Va., and has lived in different parts of Texas including Dallas, Austin and the Panhandle for the last 50 years. He has lived in Victoria for almost 20 of those years where he has served as pastor for Grace Presbyterian.
The calling to serve as a pastor came during Fultz’s childhood, but he resisted and became distracted by the things of the world. He felt the calling again when he was married with two sons and working for the Department of Human Services in Austin. In 1988, he decided to go to the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and he graduated in 1991. He recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his graduation from the seminary and his ordination with a couple of his former classmates in a virtual reunion.
He has been married to his wife, Kendra Fultz, for 40 years.
Grace Presbyterian Church was chartered by the Presbytery, the governing body of the Presbyterian church, in 1952. In the Presbyterian church, pastors are elected by the local congregation and approved by the Presbytery.
In 2002, Fultz accepted his position with Grace Presbyterian and moved to Victoria from Dalhart, in the Panhandle. The church has 121 members.
“I liked the size of the church community. I liked the diversity of the congregation, and the energy of the congregation,” Fultz said. “It’s a church full of leaders … they are very involved in the local community. It is a very thoughtful and loving community. The folks love and care for each other and try to support each other.”
The church is very involved with Christ’s Kitchen and the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Fultz said.
Gerry McClure, who has been a member of the church for 15 years, enjoys the “big family” feel of the small congregation. She also has volunteered with Christ’s Kitchen for 15 years along with other church members Karen and Larry Hable. Initially, several church members volunteered for the nonprofit, but some have either died or moved.
“I get emotional when I talk about the church and Christ’s Kitchen,” she said. “I’m there (Christ’s Kitchen) every day through the pandemic except Saturday and Sunday. Several others are there every single day.”
McClure described Fultz as a minister who takes care of his congregation.
“He is always there for us when we need him,” she said. “He gives wonderful sermons.”
Also, the church supports World Mission, the Presbyterian Pan American School and educational ministries across the country. Furthermore, the church provides scholarships for young people in Victoria County to attend college or trade school.
“We try to give three or four scholarships every year,” Fultz said. “We are interested in education.”
The pandemic has been a challenge for Fultz and Grace Presbyterian. Even though they have not had in-person services since mid-March, they have found other ways to stay connected. The church sends newsletters by mail to members who are not technologically “plugged in.” Also, videos of the church services are posted on Facebook, YouTube and the website, www.gracevictoria.org.
Jim Friedel, a member of the church since the 1980s, described the church as welcoming. He and other members have divided up the congregation to call each one of them since in-person services have ceased because of the pandemic.
“I think (what sets us apart) is the closeness that we have with each other as a family,” Friedel said. “We’ve been calling parishioners to keep in touch and find out how they are doing.”
Carole Oliphant, who has been a member of the church for more than 30 years, fell in love with Grace Presbyterian when she was exploring which church to join as a newcomer to Victoria. Ethel Lee Tracy, who was a founding member, influenced her decision. Oliphant said Tracy was a delightful lady.
"I think the world of Pastor Fultz. He's wonderful, inspirational, loving and kind, and I just feel very fortunate to be a member of the church," Oliphant said. "I think he always puts the needs of everyone in the church congregation and others first and foremost. He's just a very special gentleman."
Oliphant continued that she enjoys Fultz's sermons because he relates them to current-day situations.
Fultz said he enjoys the close friendships he has formed with so many members of the church, and he finds fulfillment in teaching adult education.
“I enjoy that — diving deeper into the Bible and examining our faith, growing in faith,” he said. “I’m always trying to become a better disciple.”
