A lifetime of cooking continues to be Dorothy Dufour’s favorite pastime.
“I cook all the time. I love to cook. I grew up in a family of great cooks,” she said.
Dufour grew up in a German family that loved to cook, and she has passed that on to her family.
The photo of her gingerbread man cookies won the recent Advocate reader-submitted fall foods photo contest.
The recipe comes from her grandmother Lilly Wurdell, who was born in 1888. The cookies were originally called molasses cookies, but one day Wurdell used Brer Rabbit syrup in the recipe and then used a round cookie cutter to make the cookies. At that point, she declared them gingerbread men cookies and the name stuck, Dufour explained.
So when Dufour, 83, of Victoria, started making them, she followed her grandmother’s recipe but used a gingerbread man cutter to shape the cookies. She also uses Brach’s red hot candies for the eyes and buttons. She still uses blue label Brer Rabbit syrup to make the cookies.
The syrup gives the cookies a milder flavor than the molasses, she said.
Her grandmother’s cookies were popular with the neighborhood kids who would visit often. She also kept garbage collectors and others supplied in cookies.
The cookies are still popular with Dufour’s family, as well.
Her granddaughter who lives in Dallas has already requested a batch for Christmas this year.
Dufour is also known for her red hots candied suckers and candied apples as well as peanut butter balls and pumpkin pies, to name a few treats.
For winning the photo contest, Dufour gets a fall gift packet from Days Gone Bye.
The newest reader-submitted photo contest is seeking entries of what you are thankful for. The person who submits the winning photo will win a gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene. For a chance to win the prize, submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
