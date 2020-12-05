I have always loved to write. Not to brag, but I was one of two students in my graduating class of 500 students to pass the AP English exam in high school.
I attribute that victory to an amazing teacher, but also to my love of writing, language, syntax, literature and journaling. In fact, it’s because of my love of writing that I started writing these articles over three years ago.
I have stopped journaling since having kids, because finding time to do so was hard. However, as with anything else when having children, it’s all about what you prioritize.
I really wanted to start writing a journal again. For some reason, having a baby girl gave me the desire to record everything important that goes on in my life and make it colorful and pretty. Maybe she can find my old journals one day when she is beginning to figure out how to navigate this crazy world and find some comfort and solidarity, and maybe even laugh a little.
I found an old notebook, bought some stickers and a marker set, and started my journaling journey again. To celebrate this new beginning, I took out my journals that I completed when I was a teenager to look through and see how far I’ve come in my journey from childhood to womanhood.
It made me excited, and a little nervous at the same time to think about my little girl coming of age. What would I write now? What would it look like for her to see these journals and my journals written 20 years later? In other words, what can I pass down other than colorful pictures, travel brochures and stickers?
I started looking online for journaling prompts. They were really helpful during pregnancy because they asked interesting questions like, “What are you looking forward to the most after the birth?” and “Who are you most excited for the baby to meet?”
Other than pregnancy, the list of journaling prompts is endless. There are websites with prompts for teenagers, adults, the religious and many more. In my search, I came across an app that focused on thankfulness. It is called Gratitude, and includes prompts and resources for how to start a thankfulness journal and why it is so important.
Since there are always so many reasons to complain about our world at any given moment, I decided to start with being thankful, which is a skill that anyone can practice at any age, but takes a lot of discipline and effort. I got my notebook and started with day one of their “Thankfulness Challenge.”
According to this app, psychologists say that one can greatly increase their serotonin levels and effectively reduce anxiety and depression once being grateful becomes a daily habit. It only took a couple of sentences each day, which turned out to be easier some days than others. By about the fourth day, I could already feel a change in my outlook. I was appreciating my children more, my husband more, and although the world may end with either eventual outcome of the presidential election, everything simply seemed to be all right.
I am thankful for my house, our food, and most thankful for my family, no matter where we are, or what we do this season. I think, if there is anything worth passing down to my daughter from this year, it would be to be thankful for where and why I am.
