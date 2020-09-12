Hallet Oak Gallery offered an art contest for those who wanted to use their talents during the summertime pandemic.
Artists were to show, through their art, what they did during that time. Two art teachers, Georgia Pohl and Lisa Zidek, judged the entries based on originality, interest appeal, technique, use of color, balance and harmony, according to a news release form the gallery. The winners are listed below.
Children’s Division:
- First Place: “Cow & Calf“ by Jana Justiss, 10. “I spent the summer working with my show animals Gennie, Junior Mints and Sweetie.”
- Second Place: “Lake Scene” by Quinn Harper De La Rosa, 8. Inspired by a Bob Ross painting.
- Third Place: “Panda” by Emma Koeth, 11. A watercolor painting done this summer.
- Honorable Mention: “Christ is with Us” (crosses) by Dawn Noel Bishop, 8
Teen Division:
- First Place: “Truck with Covid-19 License Plate” by Reagan Koncaba
- Second Place: “Tree in the Mountains” by Dru Sluka, 17
- Third Place: “Cake with Baking Tools” by Adalyn Pohl, 13
- Honorable Mention: “Coke by the Ocean” by Canaan Bishop, 12
- Creative Mention: “Girl and Dogs” by Harley Petteys, 17. This piece was done digitally on Procreate.
- Creative Mention: “Aerial View from Tractor” by Garrett Chumchal, 12. Artwork depicts his love for farming with his dad. He enjoys raking hay and running an auger buggy.
- Creative Mention: “Thinking of You” by Kyndahi Kelly, 18
Adult Division:
- First Place: “Cole Theater” by Adriana Novaes, age 48. On a recent day trip to Hallettsville to get my daughter’s driver’s license, we discovered good food, nice people, and your lovely town square. The presence of the gallery was a great find. It is an example of how communities in small rural areas can be united and value their culture and traditions. While I was there, I was inspired to make these two digital drawings.
- Second Place: “Dog” by Kathleen McBride, 58, watercolor
- Third Place: “Horse” by Amber Shawgo, 29
- Honorable Mention: “Courthouse” by Adriana Novaes, 48
- Creative Mention: “Unicorn” by Amber Shawgo, 29
- Creative Mention: “Moon on Water” by Kurt Pohl, 40. With nothing to do and nowhere to go in San Angelo, I recalled seeing my mom paint many times while growing up. I decided to give it a try. Here is my first product.
- Creative Mention: “Sand in My Boot” sand sculpture of boot by Marshall Bishop, MD, 49.
- Creative Mention “Leave Me Alone” sand sculpture of sitting figure by Marshall Bishop, MD, 49
- Creative Mention Floral paintings on wood by Linda Cejka, 35 +. Made from pieces of Hallet Oak Tree.
Senior Division:
- First Place: “Blue Heron” by Michael Moore, 68. Fused glass
- Second Place: Quilt with rose-colored trim by Doris Janak, 77
- Third Place: Quilt with white background and square pieces by Doris Janak, 77
- Honorable Mention: Quilt with squares in the center of each square design by Doris Janak, 77. Janak, of Hallettsville, has been very busy the last few months. At the end of January she lost her son, Chris Janak, who was only 52. Then the pandemic quarantine started. She has kept her sanity by sewing these many pieces of fabric together.
- Creative Mention: “Mermaid” tile art piece by Harley Fisk, 73
