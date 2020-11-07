Our furry friends got into the Halloween spirit by dressing in their best costumes for this year’s Halloween Pet Photo Contest, sponsored by PostNet.
Some dogs tapped into the force with Star Wars-themed costumes, others donned sombreros and some kept it traditional with witches and pumpkin costumes.
Readers cast their votes for their favorites and the top three winners each won a prize: a $100, $50 and $25 gift card, respectively.
Our current photo contest asks readers to share photos of what they are thankful for. This could be your family, friends, pets, favorite food, your health or anything else that brings you joy during what has truly been the most unexpected year.
The winner of our next contest will receive a gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene. For a chance to win the prize, submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.
