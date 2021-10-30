Victoria County
The Victoria County Courthouse. Employees at the courthouse claim strange things begin to happen after everyone clears out at 5 p.m. Eerie handprints remain on the glass above the elevator and one court coordinator said lights began to rapidly flicker when she worked late one night. To revisit the story the Advocate published in October 2019, go to victoriaadvocate.com.
Fossati’s Delicatessen. Dishes reportedly fall off shelves in the kitchen if workers complain about having to make a sub sandwich, according to the Facebook page of Golden Crescent Paranormal. The group conducted a paranormal investigation at the popular sandwich spot in October 2011. To see photos published in the Advocate from the investigation, go to victoriaadvocate.com.
DeWitt County
Yorktown Memorial Hospital. The long-vacated hospital has been a popular site for avid ghost hunters and paranormal investigators. To re-read a story the Advocate reported in September 2020, go victoriaadvocate.com.
Goliad County
Presidio La Bahia. Reenactors have claimed to see light orbs in photographs inside the walls after night falls at the historic fort in Goliad, where Texans lost their lives fighting for independence. Overnight visitors of The Quarters have also claimed to experience strange, paranormal activity.
The Hanging Tree on the Courthouse Square. This Texas Historic Landmark was the site where many death sentences were carried out in the 19th century. One local claimed one nearby lamppost went dark while she and her friends were talking about the ghosts around the tree. Take a look at a reader submission the Advocate published in October 2019, go to victoriaadvocate.com.
Berclair Mansion. There have been eerie sightings reported at this historic house on the edge of Goliad County. According to Texas Hill Country Magazine, maintenance workers have evidently spotted elderly women in the windows and volunteers claim they’ve heard voices.
Jackson County
The Navidad River. The 90-mile-long coastal river has been the site where numerous unusual sightings have been reported since the 1800s, according to an entry on Ghosts of America.
Lavaca County
Old Yoakum Community Hospital. People who died in the old community hospital supposedly still haunt the now abandoned building. According to MySA, two notable spirits are a nurse—who was reported shot by her lover—and a priest who died of polio.
The Old Lavaca County Jail in Hallettsville. The abandoned jail, situated near the historic Lavaca County Courthouse, is supposedly home to ghosts of violent criminals. The building is now privately owned and available to book for paranormal investigations or as a filming location.
Refugio County
Lambert-Hynes-Whitlow House. Locals have claimed that ghosts haunt the historic house on the corner of Alamo Street. and Farm-to-Market Road 774, according to the Refugio County Press. Strange activity, such as flickering lights on the second floor and voices and whispers coming from the abandoned structure, have been reported.
