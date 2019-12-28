A cheerful piano tune fills a packed room as theater patrons dine and mingle while a small cast and crew gather in a circle backstage. Everyone clasps hands as director Patti Morales closes her eyes to say a prayer before opening night of “The Savannah Sipping Society” at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
“We all are like family, and that’s the way it’s always been,” said Josh Kaspar, one of the cast members of the fall production and chairman of the board of directors for the theater.
Kaspar has a background in television and production and became involved in the theater when she married her husband 43 years ago.
“I came to a small town, the first one I’d ever lived in, and everyone opened their arms to me, and it was like home. It still is,” Kaspar said.
The Shiner Gaslight Theatre has been an integral part of the quaint town's social life and brings together locals and those from nearby towns and can even draw audience members from cities like Houston and Austin for the theater’s three productions each year in the spring, summer and fall.
“It’s a labor of love,” Kaspar said about her experience at the theater.
The Shiner Gaslight Theatre, originally known as the Shiner Opera House, was built in 1895 and was initially used for a variety of events, including plays, wedding receptions, bazaars and town hall meetings. After years of being the center of all social life in Shiner, the building was converted into apartments and a warehouse in 1927 and remained dormant until 1975 when a local nun and drama teacher brought the theater back to life.
The fall production of “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, was Kaspar’s 46th play she has acted in at the Gaslight Theatre. The play, which features a small cast, chronicles the lives of four women brought together by fate who each need to escape the monotony of their everyday lives and recent disruptive events. They end up forging a friendship with each other, and the same could be said about the cast off the stage.
Josh Kaspar and Alice Janak, veterans of the theater, were cast alongside Krystal Patek, who grew up in the theater and who Kaspar said is like a daughter; Isabell Clay, a 17-year-old senior at Shiner St. Paul High School; and Jeanette Yusko, a co-worker of director Patti Morales from Cuero and brand new to the Gaslight Theatre.
Kaspar said she enjoys having young people involved in the theater and acting alongside her on stage.
“They know my limitations and ‘the look’ I get if I forget a line on stage,” Kaspar said, laughing at herself.
Krystal said her dad got her into acting and interested in becoming involved in the Gaslight Theatre.
“I was very shy when I was young,” she said, “and then after college I got into my first play and came out of my shell.”
Throughout the course of rehearsals and performances, Patek became close with Yusko, who had a very small non-speaking role in the play, but sort of became the cast’s unofficial hair and makeup artist.
“One day, she said, ‘What do I do with my hair?’” Yusko recalled. “And anyone who knows me knows I’m going to jump in.”
Clay was the youngest cast member and balanced her role in “The Savannah Sipping Society” with participating in One-Act Play at her high school and being a volleyball manager. She said she’s glad she didn’t have to choose between any of her activities and has enjoyed her first major role at the Gaslight Theatre.
“This is such a small, intimate cast that I’m making friends with people that I would have never known otherwise,” Clay said. “And they’re basically family now because we spend so much time together.”
Being part of a Gaslight Theatre production requires a significant time commitment. The cast rehearses for 10 weeks then they have performances Friday through Sunday for three weeks, plus one Wednesday show. The cast and crew end up spending a lot of time with each other, so it’s natural everyone forms close relationships.
“We become a family,” said director Patti Morales. “We love each other and respect each other.”
