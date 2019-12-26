This year was an extremely busy and rewarding year for Victoria County Master Gardener Association. We hosted four major events, conducted tours for hundreds of visitors to Victoria Educational Gardens and made horticultural presentations throughout Victoria and surrounding counties. We did all this while still volunteering thousands of hours to maintain beautiful Victoria Educational Gardens.
2019 major events
The year began with a bang as the Victoria County Master Gardener Association hosted its first citrus and avocado seminar in February. Two hundred people attended this informative event. A citrus and avocado tree sale followed two weeks later.
In March, Victoria County Master Gardener Association had its annual spring plant sale. Eagerly awaited by gardeners throughout the area, the sales conducted by the organization represent a major source of funding for operation of Victoria Educational Gardens as well as the entire Master Gardener program. We appreciate our gardening friends who support this event.
In April, Victoria County Master Gardener Association welcomed more than 400 attendees to Victoria and the 2019 statewide Texas Master Gardener Conference. Attendees came from all over the state and enjoyed what Victoria has to offer. Hosting the event was the result of months of planning and hard work by our members who showed what a dedicated group of volunteers can accomplish. The event was so successful that it has been widely recognized as setting the bar for similar Master Gardener conferences.
In early June, Victoria County Master Gardener Association had its annual, weeklong summer camp for area children. The campers learned about insects, bats, fruits and vegetables, and snakes. But all was not work. The campers also made pretty garden crafts. Our volunteers provided a lively, fun and educational opportunity for a capacity group of Victoria and area county children.
The year ahead
The popular Lunch and Learn with the Masters will resume Jan. 13 with “What’s This? Vol. V,” presented by Matt Bochat, Victoria County Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent. The free Lunch and Learn presentations are the second Monday of each month, January through August, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. Bring your lunch and enjoy an informative presentation each month.
Summer camp for children ages 6 through 12 will once again be in June. More information and registration details will be posted at vcmga.org or on Victoria County Master Gardener Facebook page. Check back frequently.
The annual spring plant sale will be March 28 at the Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion. Master Gardeners are busy propagating and growing plants for this fun event. Greenhouse volunteers work hard all year long to make some of the same plants you find in our gardens available to our supporters and customers.
Our very active speaker’s bureau continues to provide speakers for garden clubs, community organizations and/or other groups. If you need a presentation on a horticultural topic, contact our speaker’s bureau coordinator. More information can be found on our website.
New this year
Victoria County Master Gardeners are excited about a series of Saturday morning seminars to be presented at a low cost to attendees in the coming months. These seminars are designed to provide more in-depth information than we can normally give in our shorter presentations.
In planning our first three presentations, County Agent Matt Bochat was consulted about questions he received most frequently from homeowners. At the top of the list are lawn care and problems, selection and care of landscape trees and vegetable gardening. For that reason, it should come as no surprise that the first three of our Saturday seminars will cover those topics.
Saturday seminar series begins Jan. 18 with “Sustainable Treescapes” by Matthew Weaver, Regional Urban and Community Forester, Texas A&M Forest Service. Check vcmga.org on how to register for this presentation.
Master Gardener Vegetable Specialists Gerald Bludau and Sandi Coleman and Master Gardener of the Year Michael Martignoni will present “The Spring Vegetable Garden” on Feb. 8. They will provide vegetable gardening information specific to our area.
On Feb. 29, we are delighted to host Dr. Becky Grubbs, of Texas A&M University, as she provides information and advice on how to plant and care for your lawn. If you have had problems with your turf in the past or if you want to install a new lawn, put this program on your calendar.
As the 2020 President of Victoria County Master Gardeners, I am excited about the gardening year ahead. I hope you are, too. Please visit the Victoria Educational Gardens throughout the year and bring your camera. Attend our seminars and other presentations.
We hope to see you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.