I first encountered osteospermum at a local nursery about seven years ago. The daisy-like flowers were pure white on top of the petal with a true purple underside.
Strange name, great color plant
They were very appealing, very eye-catching and very expensive. But…I never regretted the purchase. I am often intrigued to try something new.
Name:
When my wife asked about the name of the pretty white flowers, I told her, “Osteospermum.” She told me to stop talking in “fancy gardener talk.” But although they have been given common names such as African daisy, South African daisy and Cape daisy, they are generally labelled “Osteospermum” in the nurseries.
According to Wikipedia, the scientific name is derived from the Greek osteo (bone) and Latin spermum (seed).
Description:
There are annual osteospermums which belong to the genus Dimorphotheca, but plants in the genus Osteospermum are considered perennials. The most notable difference in the two is the leaf of the perennial is toothed.
Color:
Osteospermum has a daisy-like flower that grows at the end of the branches. They come in a variety of colors such as white, cream, pink, purple, mauve and a vibrant yellow. These plants are usually sold as annuals, and I have had winters where I lost all the plants. But, the last couple of years these plants have survived the winter and they have formed large clumps up to 2 feet by 2 feet.
Cultivation:
Osteospermum likes bright light and can tolerate full sun. The flowers close at night, but will reopen the next day. The main bloom is in the spring, but there will be repeat blooms throughout the summer and winter. The plants are not picky about soil and are drought tolerant once established, but they will perform better with consistent watering and fertilizing. Some sources suggest deadheading the plants for increased bloom but mine seem to do fine without that added effort.
- Propagation by seeds: Osteospermum can be grown from seed that you can find at many on-line seed companies. According to “the Spruce,” the seeds need light to germinate so the seeds are just sprinkled on top of the soil and pressed in lightly. The seeds must be kept moist. They are generally sold as “mixed” because the plants sold in nurseries are hybrids and the seeds may not grow true to the parent. I have had volunteers in my beds and the flowers often vary from the ones I purchased.
- Propagation by cuttings: If you have established plants and want more of the same flower color, you can propagate from cuttings. According to Dave’s Garden, use a sterile seedling mixture that is damp but not wet. Too much water may cause rot. The cuttings should be about 2 inches long and have at least two sets of leaf axils. Choose side stems that have not developed buds or pinch out the bud if there is one. Put the cuttings in bright light, but not direct sunlight. The cuttings should root in three to four weeks.
- Propagation by purchase: The easiest. According to a local nursery owner, the plants only come as individual plants, so no six packs. But they provide instant color with no hassle.
Uses:
Osteospermum can be used in just about any sunny place in your flower beds. I have them in a mixed planting with pentas, angelonia and phlox. This mix ensures that there will be color in the bed all summer, since the osteospermum bloom slows down as the days heat up. They can also be used in a mass planting such as a border.
If you prefer, osteospermum can also be grown in containers. Be sure that the container drains well. Although the plants need consistent watering, they do not like soggy conditions.
Some observations
Osteospermum (and I am getting tired of typing that word) is sort of a fascinating plant. The bed I have them planted in is lightly mulched to encourage plants setting seeds.
Leaves: I have had many seedlings that are easily identified by the leaf. The osteospermum leaf edge has a small protrusion or “tooth” about midway and the leaves are fleshy if you press them between your fingers.
Recovery from droopiness:
I have also noted that on particularly hot days, they wilt, but will recover by the next morning. However, the plants will go dormant after extended dry periods and will drop their buds. And, sometimes, for no discernible reason, they just decide they are tired of living.
Give them a try
If you haven’t tried osteospermums, you might want to give them a try. The spring bloom is fantastic and with the many colors available you can create interesting combinations of color.
