Onions are an essential vegetable that is found in most kitchens and can easily be grown in containers or in the ground.
Onions can be grown from seeds, but more gardeners prefer to grow their onions from what are known as onion sets. Onion sets are grown from seeds by commercial growers. After the seeds germinate and have grown for a few weeks, they are divided up into bundles of 40-50 seedlings per bundle and sent to local sellers ready to be planted.
Onions come in three types. Each onion type is suited for a certain part of the country. Short-day onion varieties are the best suited for our growing area.
When buying onion sets, they might appear dry but that’s because they are dormant. Seedlings can remain like this for about three weeks if you need to put off planting them. Do not put the seedlings in soil or water before planting them, just keep them in a cool well-ventilated area until they can be planted.
Onions are usually planted only an inch deep in shallow drenches 4-6 inches apart, with every other onion being harvested early for green onions. Those left in the ground can mature into large bulb onions.
Water thoroughly after planting and then on a regular basis. Onions have a shallow root system so water is needed on a regular basis.
Onions like fertilizer, sprinkling some of your Rocket Fuel fertilizer in the soil as you plant your seedlings will get the onions off to a great start. After a couple of weeks of growing, spread green sand and rock phosphate on top of the soil. Liquid seaweed is also a good fertilizer you could use every week. Stop fertilizing once the onion tops begin to fall over.
Onions use plenty of fertilizer during the first phase of their maturing cycle. An onions size is determined by how much green growth is on the top of the onion. The onion bulb grows from the energy stored in these leaves, and the more foliage, the larger the onion bulb. Each leaf eventually produces an onion ring or layer. More leaves equals bigger onions.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.