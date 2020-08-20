I imagine most gardeners are well aware of the fact the number of home gardeners has skyrocketed this year. Being homebound because of COVID-19 has certainly encouraged more people to garden.
People I never would have thought would be are outdoors digging in the dirt, weeding, planting seeds and feeding and watering their home gardens. And more importantly, they really do seem to be enjoying the whole gardening process.
I have had reports from many new gardeners saying how much they are really enjoying teaching their children how to prepare the soil and plant their own food.
More people gardening means more plants and seeds being purchased. This sudden demand for plants and seeds understandably came as a big surprise to plant growers and seed suppliers all over the world.
Many companies are totally out of certain varieties of plants at this time, but the edible seed availability has really been hit hard since so many people seem to fear a food shortage and want to grow their own food.
The virus is not totally to blame for this shortage. The whole planet is facing several other types of bad conditions such as droughts, fires, hurricanes, floods and freezes that are also contributing to our loss of seed supplies.
At this stage of the virus and the unknown demands for this fall’s seeds, this shortage has not yet become a dire emergency. But if the virus should continue on through this year, 2021 could be a whole different story.
Several seed companies are advising farmers to be proactive and start ordering seeds and other needed gardening supplies earlier than usual. Home gardeners are also advised to buy or order their seeds now. It’s thought that as seed supplies become scarce so could the quality of the seeds we buy.
Now seems like a very good time for us home gardeners to start saving our own seeds. This might become the only way we will be able to rely on growing certain desired crops. Seed saving is easy to do. I find SeedSavers.org is a good source for lots of seed-related issues.
Remember to check out the Victoria Farmers’ Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. These farmers and artisans are very pleased to bring their products to us and it can be fun shopping local.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
