This week, I want to cover a subject I believe I've written about at least once, and maybe even a few times. Because of all the reports and questions I keep getting from people about this problem, I feel it's necessary to go over it once again.
I'm talking about Megalopyge opercularis, commonly known here in Texas as asp caterpillars. The No. 1 most toxic caterpillars in North America. I never remember a time when I've had so many reports and questions about this dangerous pest, and this has been going on for more than three months now. Just when I think the asp problems have run their course, someone reports having a bad infestation of them.
These uncommon infestations probably wouldn't concern people so much if these caterpillars weren't so dangerous. More people are unfortunately discovering just how painful an encounter with an asp can be. Many times, asps are called stinging caterpillars, but they do not have a stinger. Their venom is found in spines that are connected to poison sacks hidden under their hairy skin.
When anything brushes against an asp the ends of the hairs break off and puncture the skin, which then injects their poison into the site. The toxicity of their venom increases as the asp grows to maturity.
Many years ago in near by areas of Texas, asp infestations were so bad on school playgrounds that schools had to temporarily close due to so many children coming into contact with them.
Besides causing pain, these pests can also defoliate trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens. At the first sign of asps, spray the area with some BT Worm Killer or liquid Spinosad. These natural products will take care of them. To help decrease next season's outbreak of asps, destroy any of their cocoons you see. Asp cocoons are tan in color, about 1 inch long, and will be attached to tree trunks, limbs, walls, outdoor furniture and anything else that doesn't move.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
