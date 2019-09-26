By the time late August rolls around, I am so ready for that first cool front. I can almost smell the leaves on the ground. We used to create piles that we would jump into. I was nostalgic for my bedroom in Pennsylvania perched on a hill where I could view the splash of autumnal color in the rolling hills of Mt. Lebanon. That view never got old.
Nowadays, late August to mid-September is when the stores start having displays of pumpkins, yellow, red and orange leaves, mums and snapdragons. Another flower to consider is the Autumn Beauty Sunflower or Hellanthus annuus.
A little history of the sunflower
The ordinary sunflower has had a circuitous history beginning with the Native Americans as early as 3,000 B.C. as discovered by archeologists. They used it as a dye, for body decorations and a medicinal remedy for snake bites.
It traveled to Europe by way of the Spanish explorers in the 1500s. In the early 19th century, Russia began the commercialization of sunflower oil. It came back to North America possibly by Russian immigrants in the 1880s. Participating in the first production of sunflower seeds into oil was the Missouri Sunflowers Association in 1926.
Appearance
When I was asked to write an article about the Autumn Beauty, I was surprised to find the assortment of colors of sunflowers.
The Autumn Beauty sunflower is not your traditional bright yellow sunflower. I think of watching a pretty sunset when I think of the colors of the Autumn Beauty. It displays the colors of rust, burgundy, bronze as well as the typical yellow of a sunflower. These colors appear all at the same time in bi-color even tri-color blooms. This variety of sunflowers is about 6 to 8 inches across and can reach a height of 5 feet.
Growing conditions
This easy-to-grow annual grows in USDA Zones 1-10 in well-drained soil.
- Tolerates drought; prefers sun; open pollination
It can tolerate drought conditions, making it a great plant for South Texas summers. It needs to be planted in a sunny area. It is open pollinated, which means it is pollinated by birds, bees, the wind or human hand.
- Affected by frost
This plant is considered half hardy because frost will affect it. If frost is predicted, these Autumn Beauty sunflowers will need to be protected.
Growing from seed
Autumn Beauty is easily grown from seed.
- Indoors
The seed can be planted indoors in a container and coated with a light dusting of soil about three to four weeks before planting outdoors. It will need to be watered daily helping the seeds to germinate. The tiny plants can be transplanted outside when it is at least 55 degrees and all danger of frost has passed.
- Outdoors
You can also start the sunflower seeds in the garden between the months of mid-April to May. If you decide to sow your seeds in the garden, the biggest problem may be squirrels coming and making a snack of them. You can alleviate this problem by starting them inside and transplanting as small shoots.
The gardener must sow to a depth of .49 inches and cover lightly with soil with a spacing of 4½ inches between each seed. This light dusting of soil may be a deterrent for the small snacking animals. Then water the newly planted seeds daily, thus ensuring germination.
Known pest
The army worm is a pest for this particular plant. The best treatment is to handpick them from the plant and dispose of them or use Bacillus thuringiensis, or Bt dust, a natural microbial pesticide.
Uses of Autumn Beauty
- Flower bed
Due to the height of this particular sunflower they make an excellent background flower or an eye-catching point in the middle of a round flower bed. They remain blooming for a long time making them an asset to your garden.
- Floral arrangement
If you want to use them in a flower arrangement, cut the fresh flowers just as they are beginning to open. They can make a lovely addition to an arrangement.
Beginnings of radiant fall sunset
Sunflower seeds bring back the memory of my youngest daughter, Jill, and her friend Leslie taking the remainder of their sunflower seed snack and sowing it directly into the garden. Besides watering, that was the only care these plants were given by the then eight year olds. You can’t get much easier than that to add a pop of color to your yard.
And who knows? They can maybe become the beginning hues of a radiant fall sunset right outside your window.
