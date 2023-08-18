Every year about this time, I hear from people about a silky webbing and a group of small insects on the trunks of some of their trees.
Well, apparently it's that time of year again and the webs are back, along with the insects.
The webbing is caused by members of an order of insects called Psocoptera common name Barklice. Barklice are one of the oldest insect species first appearing over 250 million years ago.
These small soft bodied insects usually, less than 1⁄4-inch long, are not true lice and are no threat to plants, animals or humans.
They feed on a variety of molds, pollen, pieces of dead insects, algae, lichens and a variety of other organic materials.
Barklice species we are now seeing spread silken webs on the barks of tree trunks and limbs, but are rarely found on foliage. Webbing is common in coastal areas in late summer.
Barklice are not known to carry any diseases and do not bite.
Control of these tiny creatures is unnecessary, but if you find the webs unsightly you can use a high pressure stream of water to wash them away. It has been known in this case for the barklice to then reweb the tree.
I think it's best to just be patient and let these beneficial insects finish their job.
Until next time lets all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.