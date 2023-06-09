Next time you get a chance to spend some time in your gardens, take the time to really stop and observe all the plants, insects and animals you find. With close observation you might be surprised to find different types of animals helping to destroy pests in your gardens.
Bats can be one of those very useful creatures and now is a good time to have bats feeding in your area. One bat can eat 1,000 mosquitoes and or flies, in just an hour's time.
Insect eating bats also eat moths whose larvae destroy many types of beneficial seasonal crops.
Fruit eating bats make wonderful pollinators.
These are some reasons we need to provide beneficial environments for these garden helpers and to help increase their numbers. Caring for the bats isn't just for ridding your gardens of mosquitoes but for also helping our overall environment.
Bat populations have been on a decline for many years from many causes. We need to do our part to save the bats so they will continue to work for us.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.