I doubt that many of you know this week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. It’s a week declared by the American Mosquito Control Association to educate us about the dangers of these pest and how to control them.
Mosquitoes have to be one of the most unwanted creatures on the planet. These little blood sucking insects probably earned their bad reputation because they spread diseases like the plague, malaria, dengue fever and yellow fever. Being carriers of deadly diseases, plus the sheer numbers of mosquitoes found on the planet, makes them some of the deadliest insects on earth.
Mosquitoes have been on the planet long before humans even came along. Some mosquito fossils date back 2 million years ago.
So why are there mosquitoes and what possible benefit could they provide to we humans or the planet? Some scientist agree that mosquitoes present more of a problem than value to us, while others believe just the opposite. It seems that blood sucking mosquitoes, which not all mosquitoes are blood suckers, do serve important functions in many different ecosystems.
Mosquitoes serve as a food source for many different types of species on Earth, on land, as well as in water. Since mosquito larvae are actually aquatic insects they play an important role in the aquatic food chain, being nutrient-packed water snacks for many types of fish and other aquatic animals.
Adult mosquitoes are equally beneficial as a food source for bats, spiders and birds. Adult mosquitoes depend on plant nectar as an energy source and as they take nectar from flowers they help to pollinate those plants.
Mosquito saliva is being tested for use with cardiovascular disease. There are promising developments using mosquito saliva as clotting inhibitors and capillary dilators.
Does this mean we should maybe change our feelings about these little blood sucking pests? Probably not.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.