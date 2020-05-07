Nursery owner

Laurie Garretson is a Victoria gardener and nursery owner.

Many gardeners also love birding. Not all birder’s carry binoculars, water bottles and spend hours in the wild watching for an unusual variety of bird species to fly by.

Many just enjoy sitting outdoors in their gardens, or maybe even indoors close by a window, watching and listening to all the bird chatter.

Having a birdbath in your yard is usually a good way to attract all kinds of feathered friends into your gardens. I find that water is an excellent way to invite thirsty birds into my yard, especially during hot weather.

Having birds in your yard can help to control insects, garden pests and mosquitoes. Having a bird bath located near, or in a flowerbed or vegetable garden could help to water nearby plants as the birds splash water while taking their baths.

Placing a birdbath in partial or dappled shade can help to regulate water temperatures, especially during the hot summer months.

Birds love moving water. Including a small bubbler into your bird bath can attract even more birds to your yard. Movement of any nearby leaves can create changing shadows and sparkles on the surface of the water which can also attract birds.

Stagnant water in a bird bath can carry diseases that can spread to the flock. Stagnant water could become stinky and attract rats, mice and mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes love stagnant water to reproduce in. To prevent this, frequently use a garden hose to spray out the old water and fill the birdbath with fresh clean water.

Many types of bird predators, cats and snakes for example, are well known for hiding near areas where birds tend to hang out to stalk their next meal. Provide some sort of shelter near the birdbath for the birds to easily retreat to. Perhaps a shrub or two on either side of the birdbath could work.

Place birdbaths several feet from windows to prevent injuries and collisions when the birds are suddenly spooked.

Birdbaths not only benefit the birds but also add more relaxation for us gardeners.

Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.

Laurie Garretson is a Victoria gardener and nursery owner. Send your gardening questions to laurie@vicad.com or in care of the Advocate, P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.