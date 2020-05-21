If you are searching for an eye catcher to add to your garden for a patriotic day like Memorial Day, you might want to consider Clerodendrum thomsoniae, bleeding heart vine, aka bleeding glory bower, bag flower, beauty bush, and glory bower.
Each blossom consists of a white balloon-shaped five-lobed calyx, and bright blood-red five-lobed corolla, giving the impression of a bleeding heart. Blossoms although only an inch in size, gather in cymes or clusters of eight to twenty, creating a stunning effect.
The red corollas are short-lived, dropping to the ground, leaving behind the white calyxes, which later turn mauve and finally tan as they begin to dry.
Balance between abundant blooms and lush foliage
If conditions are right, this tropical evergreen shrubby vine grows 5 to 15 feet tall and 4 to 6 feet wide. Adequate sunlight, moisture, pruning, and ample nutrients contribute to larger and more prolific blooms and re-bloom throughout the warm months. The glossy, deep green oval leaves are fuller and deeper-colored when they are in shade, making a contrasting background to offset the vibrant blooms. The key is finding a happy balance between enough sunlight for abundant blooms but sufficient shade for lush greenery.
Plant it and forget it?
This is not a ‘plant it and forget it’ plant like you might find at abandoned homes. It takes some work, but your work will definitely be rewarded.
Cold hardiness
Officially bleeding heart is cold hardy to USDA Zone 10, which means 30 to 40 degrees, so it will need some protection when grown in most of the Crossroads area. Nevertheless, our neighbors as far north as Zone 8-B grow bleeding heart vine with various levels of success. Planting on the south side of a fence will allow some protection from the north wind.
A mature healthy plant with a well-developed root system, mulching, and some protection from the elements can often withstand lower temperatures. Although it may freeze to the ground, it will often sprout from the roots in the spring. An immature plant may not be so lucky.
Growing in containers and moving indoors as temperatures start to drop to about 45 degrees may be an alternative. Bleeding heart vine prefers winter temperatures between 50 to 55 degrees. Keep away from direct heat sources, even direct sunlight in the winter. It might go dormant even indoors. Use an appropriate sized container, increasing with growth, minimum 3 gallons.
Soil and water
Well-drained soil, rich in humus or organic material, is preferred. It is equally content with acidic, neutral, or alkaline soil.
Keep it moderately moist during spring to fall. As the plant grows, its need for water likewise intensifies during the warm months; however, water sparingly in the winter without letting it totally dry out.
Mulching
Mulching throughout the year reduces the amount of water and fertilizer required, as well as providing some protection to the roots during a freeze.
Pruning
Since this vigorous climber flowers on new growth, a hard pruning in the spring is beneficial. Additional pruning, after each flush of blooms begins to fade, encourages further blooming. Instead of heavy pruning, some gardeners prefer to use some of the older growth to twine the branches together, training into an arch shape to achieve a majestic appearance.
Support
This vine is a twiner in need of support, but its absence of actual tendrils, coiling leafstalks, aerial rootlets, or other means of tenaciously gripping, makes it fairly easy to control on pergolas, arbors, trellises, and fences.
Family
Native to tropical West Africa, Clerodendrum thomsoniae is in the genus Clerodendrum, but the family of the Clerodendrums is unclear. They were originally in the verbenaceae (verbena) family, but were reassigned to the Lamiaceae (mint) family according to the International Plant Name Index. However, the USDA still places the Clerodendrums in the verbenaceae family.
In addition to confusion over family, there are eight species of beautiful flowers of the genus Dicentra with the same common name, bleeding heart. Dicentra is in the Papaveraceae (poppy) family — not even distant cousins to Clerodendrum thomsoniae.
Makes a great focal point in patriotic garden
Clerodendrum thomsoniae does have some relatives we all know and love, including nodding clerodendrum, blue butterfly bush, and musical notes. These red, white, and blue clerodendrums could play significant roles in a breath-taking patriotic garden. Bleeding heart vine, with its brilliant red and white blooms, would easily be the focal point, only secondary to our great ‘Old Glory.’
With lots of TLC, ideal growing conditions, and winter protection, bleeding heart vine could bloom in your patriotic garden in the spring as early as Memorial Day in honor of those who lost their lives for our freedom.
