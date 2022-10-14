When I think of vegetable gardens, I always think of broccoli. I love most vegetables, but broccoli has to be my all-time favorite vegetable.
Let’s face it, where else can you find a vegetable that’s high in nutritional value, fairly easy to grow, can provide an opportunity for several harvests and has often been said to aid in the prevention of different types of cancers?
In our part of the world, broccoli is usually planted in late summer or the early fall. Broccoli is a fairly shallow rooted vegetable and a heavy feeder.
To grow successful broccoli plants consider following all these suggestions.
- Before planting work a lot of quality compost into your soil as well as some organic fertilizers. Another application, after harvesting the main head, can encourage secondary growth of mini-heads for additional harvests.
- When setting out transplants, try to do so in the evening or a cloudy day. Water daily for the first week or so and apply a 2-inch layer of mulch around your plants. Never let your broccoli plants dry out.
- Water on a regular basis throughout the growing season. Plants that dry out and become stressed will not produce well.
- Broccoli requires good drainage so it might be a good idea to plant in raised planters.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.