Most gardeners, when asked about bugs, will usually think of garden pests that happen to be in their garden and would probably be ready to kill the insects.
Many humans wouldn’t take the time to stop and observe them and realize how very few insects are really harmful.
With this in mind I’m going to share some, what I think are, interesting facts about these insects/bugs.
There are 100,000 or so species of insects native to the United States. More than 1/3 of these have been found here in Texas.
We have more different kinds of insect than any other state.
The insect/bugs we know today had evolved by the time the dinosaurs appeared 220 million years ago.
The general population of insect/bugs is thought to have survived the asteroid impact event at the end of the Cretaceous, which is thought to have wiped out the dinosaurs.
Like most insect/bugs of our planet our Texas insect/bugs are very important creatures and can make our lives better and so interesting.
Without insects/bugs we would not have flowers, fruits and vegetables to eat. That’s because most plants need insects in order to reproduce. Without insects/bugs we would have fewer songbirds, lizards, frogs and mammals like bats, shrews and anteaters. These animals would have nothing to eat since they all feed on insect/bugs.
Without our insect/bugs acting as clean up squads and garbage collectors, dead trees and animals would be piling up everywhere on our planet. So for better or worse, we share the planet with all the insect/bugs.
Seems like we’d try harder to get along with them.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.