A Brief History
National Arbor Day will be celebrated on the last Friday in April which is the 29th this year. Arbor Day originated in the 1870s in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Julius Sterling Morton is credited with the original idea of a day dedicated to trees. According to History.com, on Jan.7, 1871, Morton proposed a day “that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community.”
The tradition quickly spread across the state of Nebraska, and in 1885 it became an official state holiday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Arbor Day became a widespread event. On April 15, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt issued an “Arbor Day Proclamation to the School Children of the United States” encouraging them to plant trees because “… you will want what nature once so bountifully supplied and man so thoughtlessly destroyed.”
In 1970, thanks to the support of President Richard Nixon, Arbor Day became recognized nationwide.
And Then There’s Texas
According to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Texas celebrates Arbor Day on the first Friday in November “because late fall and winter are the best times to plant trees in Texas.” The ArborDay.org site notes that other states and countries have also altered the date of their celebration to fit their climates.
Things to Consider When Choosing a Tree
First of all, trees should not be an impulse buy. Buying a tree is not like buying petunias that you can pull up and toss if the color doesn’t work. Trees are long term commitment.
Some things to consider are the ultimate size of the tree. How big an area do you have? Are power lines an issue? What impact will the shade generated by the tree have on the rest of the landscape? What is the purpose of the tree? Do you want shade? Are you trying to add color to your landscape with a flowering tree or fall leaf color? Do you want a “working” tree that provides fruit or nuts? Do you prefer deciduous or evergreen trees?
Another thing to consider is the growth rate of the tree. Pretty much any tree I plant now is a “heritage tree,” something for my kids and grandkids to enjoy. But, there are many trees that will reach maturity in a relatively short amount of time, so do research the tree’s growth rate before purchase.
Skip Richter, a horticultural agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension notes that “It is also important to choose trees that are long-lived, pest and disease resistant, and structurally strong.”
Planting Guidelines
Giving your tree a good start is essential to its long term health. Richter lists several steps for successful tree planting:
- 1. Dig a hole larger than the diameter of container the tree comes in, but not deeper.
- 2. Cut the any circular roots with a sharp knife or scissors. This promotes new root growth.
- 3. Set the tree in the hole even with the soil surface.
- 4. Use soil from the hole to fill back around the tree—no potting soil or amendments.
- 5. Use the rest of the soil to create a circular berm around the tree.
- 6. Water the tree well.
- 7. Mulch the soil surface within the berm about 3 inches deep, but do not pile it “up against the trunk.”
- 8. Water as need to keep the root zone wet to a depth of 10 inches.
Enjoy Your New Tree
Like so much in life, planning is the key. If you have done your research and chosen a tree that is appropriate to your area and your particular needs, you will be happy with the results.
